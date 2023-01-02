Opinion

London media report Arsenal receive massive boost with 4 Newcastle stars ruled out – You have to laugh

You have to love the London media.

This report caught my eye.

The London media reporting ahead of the visit of Newcastle United to Arsenal on Tuesday night.

London World running a report with this headline:

‘Arsenal receive massive boost with four Newcastle stars ruled out of Premier League clash’

Busy with work (from home) ahead of going down to the capital for the match tomorrow, I hadn’t really been keeping track of what was reported before the game.

So, a bit of worry as I wondered which ‘four Newcastle stars’ Eddie Howe would have to do without, as revealed by this London media exclusive…

The London World report kicking off with:

‘Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is sweating over the fitness of four of his players ahead of the Premier League game against Arsenal. The Magpies missed a chance to win seven league games on the spin for the first time since 1998 when they were held at home by Leeds United. In truth, they just did not do enough to win the game and were miles off the recent high standards they’ve set for themselves since Howe took over.’

Hmmm.

Well, actually NUFC did do enough to beat Leeds (who only had one effort on target all game) and definitely weren’t ‘miles off’ our usual Eddie Howe high standards.

Anyhow, ignoring this nonsense, just who are these four players Eddie Howe is ‘sweating over’ ahead of this Arsenal game?

Well, you know when they say fact is stranger than fiction?

Well, this is who the four Eddie is ‘sweating’ on…

‘Matt Targett is the latest player to be ruled out of the game, he picked up a hip injury’

Well, it is actually a heel injury Targett has, not a hip one. He hasn’t been selected for a PL games for four months. Plus, it was back on Saturday when Eddie Howe told us that the defender would now be out for some time. So not exactly breaking ‘sweating on’ news.

How about then…

‘Jonjo Shelvey is another who will watch from the stands due to a calf problem he’s been battling. The midfielder, when fit is one of the best players for the club.’

Yes, Jonjo Shelvey is so much one of our best players, he hasn’t started a PL game all season. Out through injury for some of the time, Shelvey has been named on the bench six time and got only 34 minutes in brief sub appearances. Yes we would like all the players to be fit but I don’t think many, if any, Newcastle fans now see Shelvey as even a first eleven player, never mind one of NUFC’s ‘best’ players. Plus, it was Boxing Day when Eddie Howe revealed that the midfielder was ruled out for a couple of months.

As for the other two Eddie Howe is ‘sweating over’…

‘Alexander Isak remains out with a thigh problem and Paul Dummett also is unavailable for the trip to the Premier League leaders.’

Well Alexander Isak has only played three PL games this season and hasn’t been available for four months, so again, not sure why Eddie is ‘sweating over’ his availability.

Whilst Paul Dummett hasn’t played a single PL minute all season…and indeed it is 11 months since he last got on the pitch in the Premier League. Plus it is over three months since he even made a matchday squad due to injury and whilst he has been a great servant down the years, reality is that the Geordie defender would struggle now to make the bench if everyone was fit, never mind troubling the first team.

