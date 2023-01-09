Transfer Market

Loan destination now agreed by Newcastle United for Garang Kuol – Reports

Garang Kuol is one of a number of young players who will be loaned out for the second half of this season by Newcastle United.

Friday saw loan moves officially announced for Joe White and Kell Watts, with now the 18 year old Australian striker set to follow them out of Newcastle United imminently.

Garang Kuol and his agent visited Hearts on Thursday for talks, however, they were just one of a number of potential clubs under consideration.

However, widespread reports are now saying that it is indeed the Scottish Premier League club who have reached agreement with Garang Kuol and Newcastle United, ahead of a number of English Championship clubs including Reading.

Amongst the journalists reporting the move is Craig Hope of The Mail, he says that he’s been told that the deal has been agreed and now just needs the official announcement.

The Edinburgh Evening News also say that their information is that Garang Kuol has agreed the Hearts move, they say that Newcastle United were happy to let the 18 year old make the final decision.

The Scottish newspaper say they have been told that the teenager is expected in Edinburgh today (Monday) to complete the deal and sign for Hearts. They report that helping to swing the deal was the fact that Kuol’s fellow Australia World Cup teammates Kye Rowles, Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson are already at Tynecastle.

Despite having only just arrived from Australia, Newcastle United keen to get Garang Kuol settled in as soon as possible at his loan club, so he can as much first team football between now and the end of May.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson confirmed last Thursday that Garang Kuol and his agent had visited for talks and a look around the facilities.

Only a couple of hours on the train away from Newcastle, it sounds as though Hearts could be an ideal destination. They drew 1-1 with St Mirren on Saturday and are currently third in the Scottish Premier.

Robbie Neilson confirming Garang Kuol visit to Hearts on Thursday – 5 January 2022:

“He (Garang Kuol) is a player we are interested in, so he came up for a look around with his agent.

“He has got a number of clubs that are very interested in him.

“He is a huge prospect.

“He is one we have known about for quite a long time because he comes from the same team (Central Coast Mariners) as Kye Rowles was at.

“The opportunity came to speak to him, so we brought him up and we will see where it goes.

“It is still at the very early stages.

“It will depend what other clubs are in for him.

“We would love to get him here but we will just have to wait and see because he is an eighteen year old who has been playing at the World Cup, so I’m sure there will be a lot of suitors.”

