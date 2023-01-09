Opinion

Leicester fans – Very interesting to hear what they are saying ahead of Newcastle United cup clash

Leicester fans have now seen their team reach a fifth League Cup quarter-final in these past six seasons.

Only one of these four recent quarter-finals have seen them progress further, knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2019/20 season.

Judging by the comments of Leicester fans ahead of this game at St James’ Park, not a lot of confidence that their team will still be in the competition come Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have lost all three Premier League matches since the resumption after the Qatar World Cup, a losing run that kicked off with that very comfortable 3-0 Newcastle win on Boxing Day.

Deep in a relegation fight, only two points above the bottom three, for many Leicester fans the game on Saturday overwhelms this Carabao Cup quarter-finals, the Foxes travel to local rivals Forest and and a home win would take Steve Cooper’s team three points clear of Leicester.

Leicester fans could even see their team back in the relegation zone after the coming weekend, if other results also go against them.

With it widely reported that less than 1,000 Leicester fans have so far bought tickets, a cup quarter-final at St James’ Park under the lights clearly hasn’t appealed to many of their fanbase.

Happily, this means that with the vast majority of their initial 4,800 ticket allocation returned and sold to home fans, the net result will be that over 51,000 Newcastle supporters will be at Tuesday’s match.

Leicester fans talking ahead of the Foxes facing Newcastle United on Tuesday night via Foxes Talk:

‘I cannot look past a comfortable win for Newcastle. They will see this cup as a real opportunity to get the monkey of their back, a sell out crowd, coupled with us being terrible should see an easy win.

This is a different point, but I find getting battered by these quite depressing. Not because I have a whole lot against them as a club, but more due to the fact that playing these just feels like an automatic loss.

I know that they have had the takeover, but only 18 months ago, we seemed so much better than these. It’s two contrasting times really, they’ve progressed massively, and we are in a state of regression.’

‘It’s the carabao cup, it won’t be a fortress.’

‘Their fans are taking it very seriously.’

‘Looks like we could be on the end of a Newcastle backlash after their defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.’

‘100% agree….they are going to absolutely destroy us.’

‘We’ll knock the media darlings out of another cup on Tuesday, Brendan Rodgers Blue and White Army.’

‘Or on the positive side, Newcastle are starting to believe their own hype and this will be the start if them falling off.’

‘Love us to win, love us to stop Newcastle winning anything even more.’

‘3 games without a win for them, they will be under a bit of pressure for the first time this season on Tuesday night as it’s their last chance of silverware.

Good time to play them in my opinion.’

‘Perez master class incoming. Hat trick and Newcastle decide to re sign him instead of Maddison for 80m…’

‘It’ll be a loss, just by how much.’

‘Given the importance of the Forest game (and the relative form of both Newcastle and ourselves) I reckon I’d be minded to bin this one off.’

‘We’ve virtually no chance of winning. Their defence is excellent and our attack pathetic and our defence the same. Anything less than a 5-0 drubbing would be a shock.’

‘I have very little confidence in us here. 50,000+ home fans will make it a fortress, Newcastle will want to win this cup and go for it. It could easily be 4 or 5-0.’

‘I don’t see what will have changed for the good for us from Boxing Day when they hammered us. We have got worse confidence wise, had more injuries than Katie Price has had driving bans and they’re at home with a very real chance of their first major trophy in about 70 years.’

‘Anyone got an idea what the main away pub is?’

‘No such thing in Newcastle as an away pub. You can literally take your pick from hundreds of pubs within ten minutes walk of the ground.’

‘You’re in arguably the best city for drinking.’

‘Fair play to anyone insane enough to go to this Newcastle match.’.

‘Taking less than a 1000 fans to a cup quarter final is an embarrassment. Our fans acting like we’re Man City who are going to be in semi finals and finals every year.’

‘Rather be an embarrassment whilst understanding we are a local club, with working class fans, who are presumably struggling and cannot spend £100 on three away games in a row, than one of the big 6 or Leeds/Newcastle who can seat fill with tourists or banter lads there for Instagram reels.’

‘I’m pretty sure majority of Newcastles away end would be geordies and Leeds end would be local to Yorkshire. It’s not like they’ve won anything recently to have a lot of tourists join them? They’re just better fanbases than us. Fair Play to them.’

‘Would have been nice to see the club put on free or reduced priced transport for this. Been better than a free beer, sweet treat and coconut milk drink on Boxing Day.’

‘I have heard of lots of banter boys from Surrey or Doncaster etc going to Leeds and Newcastle away ends to take videos for Instagram.’

‘Newcastle/Leeds have massive fan bases and their fans are all over the Country. It’s no different to Man Utd, there are Newcastle/Leeds fans that aren’t even from the areas.

I do agree that our turn out will be a bit embrassing, we haven’t shifted many tickets so far, though the club could do more to help.

Newcastle fans think they’re massive just because they can fill 50,0000 stadium. Big wow. One club City with no other big club nearby. Can’t stand them and hope they continue to win f.ck all.’

‘We are also a one club city.’

‘Even with a list of excuses, it’s still going to be a bit embarrassing only taking 1000 to a Quarter Final. But fair play to those making the journey, and hopefully we can get past this hurdle and maybe some optimism will return.’

‘I wanna go this but still trying to work the logistics with work and the fact no one wants to come with me.’

‘If staying over recommend a Travelodge only 31 quid at Quayside.’

‘Would definitely shift another 500 or so at least by going to general sale. Bonkers rule to not at least sell to booking history. All about controlling everything and making as much money from fans as possible.’

‘500!!! Have you gone completely mental, we’ve only sold about 500 full stop. We haven’t got hundreds of fans waiting for Newcastle away on a Tuesday night in January.’

‘A cup quarter final and people who usually wouldn’t be able to get their hands on a ticket for a high profile fixture plus people would then be able to buy tickets in groups regardless of ticket brackets etc so I think you’d be surprised and we would sell at least 500 on general sale.’

‘Couple of Geordies at work been giving it the big’un. Will be very sweet indeed.’

