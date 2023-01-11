Opinion

Leicester fans haven’t taken defeat to Newcastle United too well…

Leicester fans watched their team slip out of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United absolutely dominated and could / should have had the game sewn up before at last on the hour mark the goals at last came along, that the play had more than merited.

Thirteen months ago Leicester won 4-0 at home to Newcastle United in a game where everything conspired against the away side.

The next three meetings between Eddie Howe and Brendan Rodgers have produced a trip of victories for NUFC.

Difficult to tell what the Leicester fans are actually the very most upset about.

Is it Brendan Rodgers?

The team’s performance(s)?

Or the fact that Newcastle United players and fans are for some bizarre reason, celebrating after victory in an important match?

Leicester fans reacting to the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday night, commenting via Foxes Talk:

‘Do Newcastle realise they’ve only reached the semis and not actually won the cup?’

‘Lets hope these pr.cks draw man City in the next round.’

‘The only way to describe what we have seen is that it’s men vs boys. We are second to everything. No strength, no speed, no desire, no ability, no intelligence. School boy stuff.’

‘7/1 for us to be relegated. Take it while you can.’

‘Championship quality squad so what do we expect?’

‘I think my new rule will be if Perez is on the pitch I won’t bother watching.’

‘Sky are showing Newcastle taking team photos in the dressing room.

They’re a bit too happy.’

‘The commentary was totally biased during the game also.’

‘Even if Rodgers was suddenly handed £200 million to spend, who would actually trust him to use it wisely given his track record?

The fact is that as a manager he is no longer capable of inspiring or coaching this team – even a fully fit team – to a meaningful victory.

We were utterly outclassed by Newcastle tonight – to the point where even a massive egotist like Rodgers must surely question his own abilities.’

‘Sad to see King Power fading. Sad to see Brendan’s smug face still in the dugout. Just can’t be ar.ed.’

‘Two-nil flattered us.

I know we have a load of injuries, but Newcastle were just so, so much better than us.

They wanted it more. They played like a team.’

‘Newcastle have Saudi Arabia pouring money in, we have a board that hasn’t invested for three windows.’

‘Disgraceful. Absolutely disgraceful. Brendan Rodgers, you are genuinely one of the worst, most tactically inept managers I have ever seen.’

‘Surprisingly calm about it all. I’m past caring. Until something changes with the club, I’m distancing myself from it. It’s just not worth the time, money or even effort any more.’

‘Dan f.cking Burn, it’s a sh.te fairytale come true!

That Brazilian is a right dirty git too.’

‘Got beat by League One Sheff Wednesday a few day ago.

Not Brendan’s fault that Top has let the squad rot and theres no competition in the squad for places and our best players are long term crocked or were sold without being replaced,

And super Jamie Vardy is now 36 and has had a lot to deal with over the last few months with his wife being a grass being televised in a 2 part Channel 4 prime time special over Christmas.’

‘Newcastle are obviously a good side and work a lot harder than we do, but making Dan Burn look like Messi is sackable.’

‘I am not sure we showed a lack of desire.

We are down in form and confidence across the group of players and missing key players especially our talisman of the moment Maddison.

I think that can easily be seen as a lack of desire.

I didn’t see much evidence that we weren’t trying. Next to Newcastle though we were clearly second best.

I think we do have to credit Newcastle with what they have achieved in the last 12 months and what they have become.

That should be seen as a sign of hope as to what is possible if we can start improving our game on and off the pitch and how quickly we could turn it around.’

‘Rodgers waxing lyrical about Newcastle again after the game. Firmly has his eyes on that job if Howe somehow ends up messing up.’

‘Brand Brendan. Always, now and forever.

He’s not getting any top jobs anymore. Why would Newcastle want his negativity and his slow, boring laborious possession play. Several of the bigger jobs (Man U, Chelsea, Arsenal) went to managers those clubs thought were better for them. The Chelsea one was the job he really wanted. I think he’s done.’

‘I feel like Everton are the only Premier league club crazy enough to want this fraud.’

‘Everton, West Ham, Villa and Newcastle would all take him if they were looking.’

‘Everton wont go ex Liverpool again, Villa found a much better option and Newcastle have actually got their heads screwed on and making good / shrewd decisions (the sort of decisions that don’t lead to a rodgers appointment).

Which leaves West Ham in your list. Maybe, but i bet they have their sights on someone better on the continent (like every other club seams to right now).’

‘And most of them don’t really have a clue. Its why Pardew kept getting jobs for years.’

‘If we’d really put a shift in they were there for the taking imo.

They’re not that great.

The difference is they were bothered, and we aren’t.’

‘Not that great? 3rd in the prem and aboslutely superior to us in every postion.

Are you having a misguided laugh?’

‘There’s not much to be positive about really is there. I’m trying but there isn’t. We should have been 3-0 down after 20 minutes.

Tough going at the moment but we’ve been spoilt being so good.’

‘What can u say it was another useless performance, but what got me angry was really the lack of desire compared to the Newcastle side , they always looked like they had 3 extra players on the park.’

‘Utterly second best and this is against the hardly generational talent of the likes of Burn, Almiron and Joelinton. Newcastle easily deserved the win.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

