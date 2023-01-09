News

Leicester City confirm five starters miss Newcastle United cup match – Monday update

Leicester City have given an update on Monday ahead of the Newcastle United Carabao Cup match.

Five ‘starters’ will be unavailable for the game at St James’ Park.

Brendan Rodgers stating that he will have the same Leicester City squad as he had for the 1-0 win at Gillingham on Saturday, with no injured players becoming available for the trip to Tyneside. Amongst the Leicester City players currently unavailable are James Maddison, Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ryan Bertrand, James Justin, Boubakary Soumare and Ricardo Pereira.

No surprise which player the Leicester City manager was specifically asked about, the media wondering whether James Maddison could play, after over eight weeks since his last appearance for the Foxes?

“No, it will be the same squad as the weekend (at Gillingham).

“There’s no timeline on it (Maddison’s return).

“It is day to day.

“He is working with the medical team.

“Obviously we want him back as soon as possible.

“We currently have got five (regular) starters out and I have got no timescale on it (those players).”

“Is this the biggest game of the season?”

“This is a fantastic game.

“We have got experience now in cup competitions and this is a brilliant game for us.

“We played Newcastle a few weeks ago and didn’t show our true selves and we shot ourselves in the foot.

“The atmosphere (at St James’ Park) will be great, that is what you want.

“If you’re going to do well, you have to win tough games home and away, we are looking forward to the challenge and we know we have the capacity to get a good result.

“There is no doubt it (losing 3-0 on Boxing Day to Newcastle) came as a surprise to us.

“You can’t start like that and you can’t make those mistakes against a really good side.

“We have to stay strong in the first 20 minutes and we have to play with an attacking mentality.

“You can’t make mistakes and not expect to get punished.”

“Why are Newcastle United doing so well at home?”

“It’s a combination (of things), Eddie (Howe)has done great with the players and the investment and recruitment has been very good, which has given them a strong base to work from.

“The confidence and the support is there, how fanatical the supporters are and how they back their team.

“When you combine that with a good team, it makes them really strong.

“It feels like an occasion when you go to St James’ Park.

“They are consistently playing well, so I’m sure it’s hard to get a ticket.

“They will be disappointed from the weekend (and losing at Sheffield Wednesday) but they will want to make a semi-final.

“It’s the type of atmosphere you play for.

“You just have to stay calm, you are playing with emotion and you have to defend strong and with maximum concentration.

“If you start well it can lead to tension in the ground, it should be a great game.

“We have a view to getting to the final.

“We know it is a tough game but it will be a tough game for them as well.

“We have to deal with everything that is thrown at us, it will be great.”

