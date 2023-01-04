News

Leicester City admit defeat and return more unsold tickets – Newcastle United fans swiftly snap them up

Last Wednesday afternoon (28 December), Leicester City revealed details of their ticket allocation for the Carabao Cuop quarter-final at St James’ Park.

Their official ticketing site stating they had received an initial allocation of 3,332 tickets that they were selling first.

However, they also stated that in total Newcastle United were keeping 4,800 seats spare in total for Leicester fans, which is roughly the 10% minimum allocation away clubs are entitled to in the Carabao Cup.

With Newcastle United fans desperate for tickets and St James’ Park sure to sell out for home supporters, a case of wait and see, to see how many, if any, Leicester City would fail to sell to their own fans.

Leicester City started selling tickets last Thursday to their season ticket holders and were selling them block by block, then opened up the sale to their members from Friday.

In total, Leicester City had been allocated 11 blocks of seats in Level 7, including the usual seats where away fans sit. However, Newcastle fans unable to buy any Level 7 seats going right around to where the Milburn/.Leazes corner ends.

Yesterday (Tuesday) late afternoon, the official Newcastle United ticketing site put on sale around 1,500 returns from Leicester City that hadn’t been sold. The official Foxes ticketing site showing they had kept 3,332 tickets.

This (Wednesday) morning, a general sale was due to start at 10am of tickets to Newcastle fans, I joined the queue to have a look at 10.20am and by then there were some 1,700 tickets still left.

However, that was only due to Leicester City having returned yet more tickets. Of the original 11 blocks, keeping only three – LS L7K, LS L7L and LS L7M, the three blocks nearest the East Stand.

Just had another look at 10.55am and now no seats showing at all for Newcastle fans to buy, the game sold out, for Newcastle fans…

Reading the comments of Leicester fans online, they still state less than 1,000 tickets have been bought so far from their now much reduced allocation. Their club are only selling them to ST holders and members, so they are the only ones who can log in and see how many tickets have (and haven’t…) been sold.

So the good news is that Newcastle United will have over 50,000 fans inside St James’ Park supporting them on Tuesday night.

The only negative is that there will almost certainly still be some empty seats, as I take it that for segregation purposes, Newcastle can’t sell any more of these unsold Leicester City tickets. I’m estimating the three blocks they have kept will hold around 1,500 to 1,800, so we will see just how many / few they have managed to sell, when we get to kick-off on Tuesday night.

