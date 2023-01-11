Opinion

Kieron Dyer talking Wednesday morning about Joelinton – I can’t believe what I just heard

Apart from the Newcastle United fans, if there is one person who has loved the transformation under Eddie Howe and the new owners, it is Joelinton.

After the shambles the player(s) and fans experienced under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, a real new start for everybody.

Joelinton arrived at a club that was falling apart, twelve years of Mike Ashley ownership meaning that Newcastle United were only heading one way.

Ashley forcing out Rafa Benitez and then making no attempt to keep the two players (Rondon and Perez) who had scored 55% (23 of 42) of NUFC’s Premier League goals in the 2018/19 season.

The over the top negative Steve Bruce tactics leaving Joelinton as a very isolated figure up front, the NUFC owner and head coach having paid £40m for a new club record signing BUT then playing him out of position. Joelinton having been used to playing a more withdrawn role towards the left side, where he had done really well that 2018/19 season for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

The shambles reaching a peak when with Steve Bruce not having a clue how to set the team up, or get the best out of Joelinton, he ended up sidelining the club’s record signing on a regular basis. Joelinton starting just 28 of Bruce’s final 50 Premier League matches in charge at Newcastle United.

However, in the present day, Joelinton now loving it at St James’ Park, especially now he is being used in midfield roles that get the best out of him, in a team that is looking to get on the front foot as much as possible. Eddie Howe using Joelinton in slightly different ways, depending on the opposition and the other NUFC players on the pitch.

However, most definitely not as an out and out striker!

That transformation now helping to carry Newcastle United into their first League Cup semi-final in 47 years.

Joelinton was magnificent on Tuesday night against Leicester, a superb performance topped off with an assist for Big (Dancing) Dan Burn’s opening goal, then a superb left foot finish after great work from Almiron to set him up.

I just happened to be in the car this Wednesday morning and for some reason it was Talksport on, when I switched on the radio, must have been one of the kids!

Anyway, I switched on as they were talking about Newcastle United and last night’s match, what could possibly go wrong…?

Presenter Laura Woods talking about Joelinton and asking her guest who deserved the credit for turning the Brazilian into such a quality midfield monster.

Her guest was Kieron Dyer. The former Newcastle United midfielder declaring:

“Newcastle fans won’t like me saying this, but it was Steve Bruce who played him in midfield.

“Credit to Steve Bruce.”

The good news is, I just about managed not to crash my car.

Honestly, how clueless can you get.

I’m still undecided whether I believe Kieron Dyer honestly thinks this, or was he doing it for mischief / attention?

Steve Bruce did his best to ruin Joelinton as a player at Newcastle United, as I mention above, the club’s record signing only started 28 of Bruce’s final 50 Premier League games, as he didn’t have a Scooby on how to play him, nor of course how to play his players / team overall.

The proof is absolutely there.

It was the Norwich game at St James’ Park on 30 November 2021 when Ciaran Clark managed a ridiculous early sending off, Eddie Howe rejigged his ten men and Joelinton was first used in a role that is the norm we see today.

Joelinton just one of a whole string of players that Steve Bruce didn’t have a clue what to do with, Fabian Schar and Miguel Almiron another two outstanding examples, where the ‘before and after’ is astonishing.

I thought I had heard the funniest thing this month when earlier this week Steve Bruce was trying to claim credit for ‘The fella who got Bournemouth relegated’ getting the Newcastle United job.

However, maybe Kieron Dyer now just edging it…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

