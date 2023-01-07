Opinion

Kieran Trippier astonishing first year stats – The greatest Eddie Howe signing of all (so far…)?

Kieran Trippier signed for Newcastle United exactly one year ago today.

On Friday 7 January 2022, the England defender joining NUFC for an initial £12m transfer fee and becoming the club’s highest paid player on a reported £100,000 a week.

The pundits, journalists and rival fans were all over it.

Newcastle United fans greeted the arrival of a signing who only months earlier had completed a Spanish title win with Atletico Madrid, who had been named in the La Liga team of the year, before going on to star in the summer 2021 Euros, starting in the final and getting an assist for the England goal as they lost to Italy.

For our enemies though, apparently Kieran Trippier was just coming to Newcastle United for the money, a last fat pay day where he would be taking it easy…

It didn’t matter that the facts suggested otherwise.

Kieran Trippier reuniting with the manager who had signed him for Burnley, the England international saying that for family reasons he felt he had to return to England, that Newcastle United was the perfect challenge with so much potential in this exciting NUFC project under new owners and management, an ideal club that would also help him be included in the England squad / team that went to the Qatar World Cup.

Some interesting commentary early on…

Stephen Warnock speaking on BBC’s Final Score after Newcastle United 1-0 defeat to Cambridge United – 8 January 2022 (one day after Kieran Trippier had signed):

“This shows the vulnerabilities of Newcastle, the troubles they have got and the mentality of the players.

“Even with the signing of Kieran Trippier, the [Newcastle United] fans got a little carried away thinking ‘we have signed an England international, we will be on the way up and we are going to be doing okay’.

“It’s not about that.

“One player doesn’t fix the problems at Newcastle and they are in serious trouble.”

Kieran Trippier speaking to the BBC’s Football Focus – 15 January 2022:

“I think that the two and a half years I experienced in Spain, adjusting to the training, the way they live, learning off the manager [Diego Sieone], I feel like I have learnt so much from on and off the field.

“I feel like I have matured a lot as a player as well.

“Living away from home, you have to grow up and winning La Liga…the experience that I have gained playing in Spain, can only now benefit me in the Premier League and help Newcastle United.

“I have had a lot of challenges in my career, a lot of setbacks, I feel I have bounced back very well from them.

“Every player has a different story.

“Every player has had a different journey to where we all are now, so I feel like my experience on and off the field can help the players around me [at Newcastle United], for sure.”

So, exactly 365 days later, have the ‘experts’ been proved correct, Kieran Trippier at Newcastle United under false pretences, just here for the money and an easy life, giving minimal effort?

Not for the first time, Newcastle United fans showing that they can call these situations better than our enemies.

Kieran Trippier Premier League starts for Newcastle United in his first year

Played (started) 23 Won 13 Drawn 9 Lost 1 Goals for 40 Goals against 14

In his 23 PL starts, Kieran Trippier has helped Newcastle United to 12 clean sheets, 9 games conceding a single goal, only two PL starts conceding more than 2 goals in a game.

In his 23 Premier League starts, Kieran Trippier has created more chances than any other Newcastle player in these matches, has proved to be an inspirational captain this season with Jamaal Lascelles on the bench, whilst the England right-back has also managed to score three brilliant long range goals and get four PL assists.

The greatest Eddie Howe signing so far?

Well one thing for sure, pound for pound, there have been none better.

