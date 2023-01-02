Opinion

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool miracle – Newcastle United need to learn from this

Jurgen Klopp was keen to talk about Newcastle United back in October 2022.

The Liverpool boss looking at the transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp looking at the situations at the two clubs.

Jurgen Klopp declaring – 15 October 2022:

“They (Newcastle United) can do what they want.

“We (Liverpool) have to…make it younger, here a prospect, here a talent, that’s what you have to do.

“Newcastle, there is no ceiling for this club.

“Congratulations.

“Some other clubs have ceilings

Now today, the Liverpool manager has been at it again.

Jurgen Klopp – 2 January 2023:

“We cannot play like Monopoly (in the transfer market)…(we) never did.

“So of course we cannot just spend, we never could.

“That somebody is surprised when I say we will not now just start splashing the cash.

“We never did it (splashing the cash), so that should be really clear.”

Newcastle United need to learn from this .

The Jurgen Klopp miracle at Liverpool.

The manager who never splashes the cash.

Poor Jurgen Klopp, not like that Newcastle United who just spend whatever they want, whilst Liverpool have to survive on loans, free transfers, cheap bargain buys…

You have to laugh.

The likes of Jurgen Klopp literally says anything he wants and not a single journalist questions him, gets the Liverpool boss to justify what he is saying.

For example…

I have had a quick look at the signings Jurgen Klopp has made since arriving at Anfield in October 2015, who are still with Liverpool (so this doesn’t even include the likes of others such as Mane, Wijnaldum etc, players bought and since sold by Klopp).

A lot of signings but the 11 biggest buys that Jurgen Klopp still has at Anfield appear to be Nunez (£85m), Van Dijk (£76m), Alisson (£67m), Diaz (£60m), Keita (£54m), Gazpo (£42m), Fabinho (£41m), Jota (£41m), Salah (£38m), Konate (£36m), Oxlade-Chamberlain (£35m).

These are the figures generally quoted, including add-ons, adding up to a total for the most expensive 11 Jurgen Klopp Liverpool signings of £575m.

So how does poor old Jurgen Klopp and his minimal transfer spend compare to Newcastle United?

These are the 11 most expensive Newcastle United players still on the club’s books, once again, including add-ons.

Isak (£63m), Bruno (£41m), Joelinton (£40m), Botman (£35m), Wood (£25m), Willock (£25m), Almiron (£20m), Wilson (£20m), ASM (£16m), Lewis (£15m), Targett (£13m).

Newcastle’s most expensive 11 adding up to some £313m, the Liverpool most expensive 11 costing almost twice as much, due to the spending under Jurgen Klopp.

If you then went to the next 11 most expensive transfer fees at the two clubs then that would obviously also be ridiculously higher at Anfield compared to St James’ Park.

The thing is, nobody is saying Jurgen Klopp hasn’t done a great job at Liverpool overall.

However, his increasingly desperate attempts to make out that he has achieved this by not splashing the cash, by not paying big transfer fees, is simply embarrassing.

It gets even more excruciatingly embarrassing, when Jurgen Klopp tries to make out that somehow Liverpool are the poor relations of Newcastle United.

As things stand, as well as their most expensive 11 signings costing almost twice as much as Newcastle’s most pricey 11, the Liverpool wage bill is also currently more than twice what Newcastle’s is.

The true miracle of course, is really for Jurgen Klopp, the fact that he comes out with these outrageous statements and yet is never challenged by any journalist. Happy to turn up at press conferences and repeat what the Liverpool boss claims, without ever questioning it.

