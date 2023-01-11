Opinion

Journalist on Sky Sports who really gets what is happening at Newcastle United – This is outstanding

A superb interview on Sky Sports after Tuesday night’s win over Leicester City.

Newcastle United putting in a superb performance to take the club into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

We have become so accustomed to getting the same old lazy comments and feeble insults / coverage from journalists, it is so refreshing when a national journalist sees the bigger / true picture.

David Ornstein is a football correspondent working for The Athletic and doesn’t cover Newcastle United on a day to day basis, though on transfer stories, for NUFC and other clubs, he has proved to be excellent over the course of the last year or so and these past two transfer windows.

Anyway, the man from The Athletic was reacting on Sky Sports last night, not just to Newcastle’s win over Leicester, but also the fuller picture of what has happened / is happening under Eddie Howe.

Especially on the money when pointing out the differences now, to what had gone before, especially when it comes to fans, players and management all coming together and pushing in the same direction.

Enjoy.

David Ornstein of The Athletic talking to Sky Sports after Newcastle’s win over Leicester – 10 January 2023:

“I have got to say, those pictures of Disco Dan (Burn) are going to be iconic.

“That was one of the signings I was perhaps most sceptical about, coming from Brighton where he had been playing more at left-back.

“In that (January 2022) transfer window Newcastle wanted Sven Botman, they didn’t manage to get him until the summer, Dan Burn came in, in the meantime.

“But he has established himself and it is a bit of a fairytale story up on Tyneside.

“What you are talking about there, is something that is really important to Eddie Howe.

“When new owners come in, also with a lot of financial resource, I think they may be tempted and led towards, by people around them, to go for star-studded signings, the big names, Hollywood purchases perhaps.

“They were linked with all of them but Eddie Howe wasn’t having any of that.

“He wanted to go for characters.

“He was prioritising the dressing room.

“He wanted the spirit to be at the heart of everything Newcastle were doing and you suspect they will continue that way this month, in the January transfer window.

“Perhaps Bruno Guimaraes was a little bit more glamorous but he has fitted in seamlessly.

“And the connection between the Newcastle supporters, the players, the staff, is what had been missing for so many years under the previous regime.

“And it is really nice to see, despite this takeover, a very controversial one, that will continue to be scrutinised.

“Actually, you suspect they could have bought in these signings with their own resources, in normal circumstances, maybe they have spent just a little bit more, but nothing sort of out of the ordinary.

“And they are flying.

“They are third in the Premier League and have a really enticing run of matches domestically, that could see them push on for a Champions League place.

“This is quite remarkable.

“Look at them now, they are going to be playing their first (League Cup) semi-final since the 70s, trying to win their first domestic trophy since ’55.

“Eddie Howe is the toast of Tyneside and rightly so.”

