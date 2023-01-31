News

Jonjo Shelvey releases personal statement to Newcastle United fans

Tuesday night saw Newcastle United announce (see below) that Jonjo Shelvey was leaving.

The midfielder leaving after seven years at St James’ Park.

Following that reveal, Jonjo Shelvey posting a personal statement (also see below) to Newcastle United fans.

Jonjo Shelvey personal statement to Newcastle United fans after leaving for Nottingham Forest – 31 January 2023:

A message to the fans and club from Jonjo Shelvey

‘I never thought I’d find myself typing this out, but my time at Newcastle has come to an end.

I would just like to take this opportunity to say thank you to every one of you fans that has welcomed me and my family to the city, and to this amazing football club.

I had been at Newcastle for seven years and it’s been the most amazing time I’ve had in football so far. I will miss the atmosphere so much.

I had to take this opportunity for myself. I’ve made so many friends for life on and off the pitch while I was in your great city. Two of my children were born in Newcastle so the Geordies will remain part of our lives forever.

We have loved every single minute of being at that great club. I have to thank the club for allowing me to go and the manager for being a top, top coach but more importantly a top human being.

I will miss driving into Benton every day and seeing the lads but you should all be so excited under the owners and the manager.

Newcastle is a great place to go and play football and I’ve had some up and downs along the way but I honestly can say I’ve had such a great time.

I will miss everyone. I will constantly be supporting Newcastle forever.

Once again I would just like to say thank you for everything you guys have done for me at the club and around the city.

Keep supporting the team, guys. Once again thank you and take care.

Jonjo Shelvey’

Newcastle United official announcement – 31 January 2023:

‘Jonjo Shelvey’s seven-year association with Newcastle United has come to an end, with the midfielder joining Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Six-cap England international Shelvey joined the Magpies from Swansea in January 2016 and while United were relegated from the top flight at the end of that season, he played an integral role as Rafa Benítez’s side bounced back at the first time of asking by lifting the Sky Bet Championship trophy.

And he continued to be a key figure for United in the Premier League – with his winning goal against Leeds United just over 12 months ago a turning point in Newcastle’s season as Eddie Howe’s side climbed away from the relegation zone to finish 13th.

Injuries restricted the 30-year-old to five appearances this term, but he moves to the City Ground having represented United 202 times in all competitions, scoring 18 goals. He will be reunited at Nottingham Forest with Chris Wood, who joined Steve Cooper’s side on loan earlier this month, as well as former team-mate Jack Colback.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Jonjo has been a loyal servant to the club for many years and I want to thank him sincerely for his efforts and commitment during my time here.

“He is a brilliant player who has given so much to the cause, and he leaves with our best wishes for the future.”

