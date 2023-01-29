Transfer Market

Jonjo Shelvey on verge of signing for Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United – Report

Jonjo Shelvey is set to now move to Nottingham Forest according to The Telegraph.

They have published an ‘exclusive’ on Sunday saying that the Newcastle United player is set to move to the City Ground before the transfer window closes (at 11pm on Tuesday night).

The Telegraph say their information is that Jonjo Shelvey is ‘on the verge’ of signing for Steve Cooper and will become the 25th (TWENTY FIVE!) player they have signed since promotion.

The newspaper report insists that Jonjo Shelvey is ‘keen to make the switch’ to the City Ground.

This claimed imminent transfer comes as The Telegraph also report that the midfielder is close to a return to full fitness after his calf injury.

The report says that Jonjo Shelvey wants first team football rather than be cover / a squad player at Newcastle United for the rest of the season.

Shelvey has been named on the bench six times this season in the Premier League and played 34 minutes in three brief appearances off the bench.

He is due to be out of contract in the summer and it has been previously reported that he still needs another two appearances to trigger the offer of another year’s contract at Newcastle United.

Jonjo Shelvey turns 31 next month and with Eddie Howe now playing this high tempo, high press, all action style, it was always a struggle to see Shelvey coming back in as a regular starter.

Anthony Gordon has now joined Newcastle United earlier today to add even more competition in the midfield / attacking areas.

The Telegraph state that ‘Forest have identified the former Liverpool star as the midfield playmaker to help them stay in the Premier League.’

A loan fee plus the saved wages could well be seen as a positive for Newcastle United, if indeed this deal goes through. Newcastle United could also of course add another year to Shelvey’s current contract before allowing him out on loan, if they believed they could then sell him in the summer.

Unless of course Forest go immediately for a permanent deal and make an offer Newcastle United will find acceptable.

