Jonjo Shelvey move to Nottingham Forest agreed and will be announced Monday – Report

Jonjo Shelvey is set to complete his move to Nottingham Forest.

The Times say their information is that the deal is now all agreed and the formal announcement will be made on Monday (today).

If / when signing for Steve Cooper, Jonjo Shelvey will become the 25th (TWENTY FIVE!) player that Forest have signed since promotion eight months ago.

It was The Telegraph who first brought the news on Sunday, that the midfielder was set to move to the City Ground.

With the player close to a return to full fitness after his calf injury, the ‘exclusive’ saying that Jonjo Shelvey wanted first team football rather than to be cover / a squad player at Newcastle United for the rest of the season.

Shelvey has been named on the bench six times this season in the Premier League and played 34 minutes in three brief appearances off the bench.

He is due to be out of contract in the summer and it has been previously reported that he still needs another two appearances to automatically trigger the offer of another year’s contract at Newcastle United.

The early reporting (from The Telegraph and others) pointed to Jonjo Shelvey heading out on an initial loan deal.

However, that has now developed into a widespread understanding that it will be a permanent transfer that has been agreed.

Jonjo Shelvey bringing to an end a seven year stay at St James’ Park.

Jonjo Shelvey turns 31 next month and with Eddie Howe now playing this high tempo, high press, all action style, it was always a struggle to see Shelvey coming back in as a regular starter.

Anthony Gordon has now joined Newcastle United to add even more competition in the midfield / attacking areas.

Harrison Ashby is also set to join NUFC, with the West Ham right-back reported to have arrived on Tyneside for his medical, after a £3m (including future add-ons) deal said to have been struck.

The clear direction of the club apparent, as they add two 21 year olds, to go with 18 year old Garang Kuol who formally became a Newcastle United player as well, when this January transfer window opened, having originally signed in September.

