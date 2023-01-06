News

Joey Barton hopes ended by Eddie Howe

Joey Barton had made clear his dream signing would be Elliot Anderson.

A year ago, the then 19 year old winger / attacking midfielder went on loan to Bristol Rovers.

The Newcastle United teenager arriving at a mid-table team going nowhere, then becoming the key figure in their drive towards eventual promotion to League One on the final day of the season.

Fast forward to January 2023 and Bristol Rovers are actually doing pretty well, upper mid-table in eleventh and only six points off the play-off spots.

Who better to come in and give that added spark / quality than Elliot Anderson and drive them on to another promotion?

Joey Barton certainly thinks so and believes he could lay out a very convincing argument as to why Newcastle United and the player himself, should believe another Bristol Rovers loan makes sense:

“I think we could make a great case (to have Elliot Anderson on loan again) and say, look at what a player we gave you back after the loan (last season).

“The Gasheads love him and it is the next step up for him.

“I think there’s lots of ticks that we could maybe make a case for, but ultimately that’ll come down to Elliot, Eddie Howe and the powers that be at Newcastle.

“We are in constant dialogue with a lot of people in the North East, but for us at the moment, he’s on the bench for Newcastle.

“He looks like he’s very close to their first team, looks like he’s one injury away from getting a little bit of a run.

“They’re in a couple of cup competitions.

“So you would expect him to get some minutes and I want to see Ell in the black and white stripes, you know, show what he did at the Mem last year at St James’ Park and in the Premier League.”

Elliot Anderson has sat on the bench 15 times in the Premier League this season but no starts. Indeed, inly 96 minutes spread over eight brief sub appearances.

As Joey Barton indicates, the cups are the best chance for NUFC first team action where Anderson is concerned. He started against both Tranmere and Palace in the Carabao Cup but was injured when the Bournemouth last 16 match was played.

This month, if progressing in both cups in the next four days, it would mean five cup games in total in January alone, Elliot Anderson surely getting plenty opportunities if fit.

The thing is, he is in good company on the bench, with the likes of ASM also having to wait for his chance.

Friday morning has seen Eddie Howe finally dash the hopes of Joey Barton…

Eddie Howe on Elliot Anderson and how he sees the second half of the season panning out for the midfielder:

“He’s very valued by us.

“He’s had a number of niggles over the last couple of months which have prevented him being involved more.

“He’s got a valuable role to play with us between now and the end season – we certainly won’t be loaning him anywhere.”

The truth is, that despite the essential action in the past two transfer windows, Newcastle don’t have a large squad in terms of real quality.

No wonder then that Eddie Howe says no chance of a loan deal for the 20 year old, especially with Newcastle United still fighting on three fronts in January!

