News

Joelinton makes public statement to Newcastle United fans

Yesterday morning (Thursday 26 January), Joelinton appeared in court.

The Newcastle United player accepting the charge that 15 days ago (Thursday 12 January) when stopped by the Police (see below) when driving, he had 43micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath (the limit is 35).

Joelinton telling the court he’d had two glasses of wine and thought that he was safe to drive.

The Brazilian accepting a fine of £29,000 (plus costs) and banned from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced to nine months if he completes a drink driving rehabilitation course

Following his court appearance, Joelinton has now released the following statement via his social media to Newcastle United fans:

“Hi everyone, I wanted to acknowledge that I made a mistake and to publicly apologise to all the fans of this city.

“My actions unintentionally put other people in danger.

“For that, I am truly sorry.

“I will learn the lessons from this incident and will do everything I can to be a role model for my family, for football and for society.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson – Thursday 12 January 2023:

“Shortly before 1.20am today [Thursday].

“Officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant.

“Joelinton Casio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

“He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on 26 January.”

