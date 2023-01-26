News

Joelinton appears in court and takes punishment for drink driving offence

Joelinton was charged with drink driving two weeks ago today.

The midfielder arrested at 1.20am in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle.

Joelinton charged with driving above the prescribed limit for alcohol, with a Northumbria Police spokesperson announcing (see below) that news on Thursday 12 January.

This morning (Thursday 26 January), Joelinton appeared in court.

Craig Hope of The Mail posting this news of what happened:

‘Joelinton fined £31,085 and banned from driving for 12 months.

Reduced to 9 months if completing drink driving rehabilitation course

Joelinton had 43micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Limit is 35.

He’d had 2 glasses of wine and thought he was safe to drive.

Court hears he will now be disciplined by Newcastle United.’

Now nobody is saying that drinking when over the limit is acceptable.

However…for those who wish the worst for Newcastle United, this was NOT a case of a football player having ten pints and still driving, then staggering out of his car when stopped.

A valuable lesson learnt all round though, not just for Joelinton though, also anybody who has just a couple of drinks themselves and thinks for sure that won’t put them over the limit.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson – Thursday 12 January 2023:

“Shortly before 1.20am today [Thursday].

“Officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant.

“Joelinton Casio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

“He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on 26 January.”

