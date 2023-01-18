News

James Maddison is Newcastle United priority signing and not Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Fabrizio Romano

Newcastle United’s priority signing remains James Maddison, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The self-styled ‘transfer guru’ says that his information is that Newcastle’s reported target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will not be moving to Tyneside, or indeed anywhere else, in this January transfer window.

Italian journalist Romano saying that Lazio are desperate to keep the Serbian midfielder and won’t be letting him go this month, Lazio currently fifth in Serie A, level on points with city rivals Roma who are seventh, but only four points off second spot.

Fabrizio Romano insists that anyway, James Maddison remains the number one priority target for Newcastle United, having already had two bids rejected in the summer (2022).

However, the transfer guru believes it will be this coming summer when James Maddison could move to St James’ Park, when he will have only a year left on his contract.

Fabrizio Romano talking to wettfreunde abut claimed Newcastle United targets James Maddison and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic:

“I think that Milinkovic-Savic will stay in Lazio (and not sign for Newcastle United, or any other club) until the end of the season.

“Lazio wants to extend Milinkovic-Savic´ contract, so it will be very difficult to sign him, but he is a very good player.

“Very underrated in my opinion.

“Newcastle´s priority is James Maddisson from Leicester.

“They really love him but it will probably not be a possibility to sign him in January.

“I think they will attack the Maddison situation again in the summer.”

We are now on day 18 of the January transfer window and Eddie Howe had already indicated a number of times that if signings are made, then they are very likely to happen late in January.

The NUFC Head Coach wanting to wait and see what his priorities / needs are, especially if any injuries to key players come along.

That approach perfectly summed up with the scare Bruno Guimaraes has given us.

The midfielder rolling his ankle in the 18th minute on Sunday and after looking very uncomfortable for the rest of the half, left the pitch in tears and didn’t appear for the second half. Those concerns growing when he was pictured leaving SJP on crutches, wearing a protective boot.

No official word from the club as yet, however, widespread reporting on Tuesday that apparently after scans of the ankle, it was found to be no real damage and estimates ranging from Bruno playing at Palace on Saturday, or at worst a matter of weeks.

Two of the players mentioned most often in recent times as Newcastle United midfield targets, have been Leicester pair Youri Tielemans and James Maddison. The Belgium international set to be out of contract at the end of June 2023 and Maddison end of June 2024.

Interesting to see how Leicester would react if Newcastle United were to bid for one of the midfielders, or even both, as some Newcastle fans have speculated!

Hopefully Bruno Guimaraes will indeed be back very soon, however, Newcastle United are short on numbers in midfield, as Eddie Howe himself has admitted. Jonjo Shelvey is out until at least towards the end of February and has become increasingly prone to injuries, whilst Elliot Anderson is also currently out with a calf issue.

Even if Bruno did return this Saturday, this Fulham match scare does sum up how short on numbers Newcastle United are in key areas, especially when it comes to real quality. So bringing in the likes of James Maddison and / or Youri Tielemans to help build on this current third place in the Premier League (both Leicester players have already played in the Carabao Cup this season).

In terms of age, both players certainly fit the profile Newcastle United appear to be targeting, their best years still ahead of them, Tielemans is 25 years old and Maddison 26.

Leicester are still looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone, 15th and two points clear. However, losing Tielemans for nothing (unless he signs a new deal, which looks very unlikely) in the summer can’t sit well with the Leicester hierarchy.

As for James Maddison, his knee injury has meant he hasn’t been able to play for the Foxes since first picking up the problem on 12 November 2022, although he did temporarily get fit and available, well he was on the subs bench, for some of the England games out in Qatar, though never got on the pitch.

He wasn’t in the matchday squad at the weekend as they lost that massive game to Forest.

So any potential move for Maddison, would surely only happen this month if Newcastle United believed he would be ready to come back and play sometime soon.

The local media in the East Midlands report that James Maddison continues to be assessed day by day.

Giving further info, they say that it is now almost three weeks since James Maddison was given positive news over his knee injury by a specialist, in terms of no serious long-term issues, but from what they understood the midfielder has still not started group training again with the rest of the Leicester squad.

