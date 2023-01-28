Opinion

Jamaal Lascelles for Everton? It would be a great start for Sean Dyche

So, three days to go before the January transfer window closes.

Progress to date suggests we have got rid of some dead Wood…but still more to go.

With the imminent signing of Anthony Gordon, it has been suggested that Sean Dyche wants Ryan Fraser. I think Jamaal Lascelles to bolster their defense would be a great start, that’s where Eddie Howe started and look at us now.

Eddie knows that if you keep a clean sheet you cannot get beaten, they have an outstanding keeper (albeit he has little arms) but their defense needs sorting out, hence our club captain, Jamaal Lascelles.

Both Newcastle United players going the Goodison way would be great business for both sides IMHO and offset the cost of our new signing, maybe half the cost of Gordon?

So three out the door and one in but still Gordon frees up a squad place due to his age I believe.

Anyway, from the proceedings so far I am very pleased with the way our lot have done business and I do not think they are finished. It would be great to get James Maddison (who started today for Leicester in the FA Cup at Walsall) to complete a fantastic window, I would be happy with no signings in the summer if this was the case.

We can see by the way things are progressing that the old guard are going to change or be phased out in the next two windows, you know, the old FCB lot, who no doubt will be great for teams with the problems we had when mismanaged and owned by Ashley. They served us well and go with thanks.

I have to say I am amused by so called journos and their scribblings of utter nonsense and click bait, IMHO a classic example is the stirring about ASM.

ASM has clearly stated in the last few days he is now back from injury and is working hard, as is his mate Isak, working to develop a great understanding. Two of our best players in forward positions who will be the making of the team if left to develop, and with Gordon in the mix, who knows what is possible?

Don’t forget, ASM and Gordon can play on either wing, I imagine they will cause most teams nightmares in the season to come if left to develop, they will be able to switch wings and terrorise defenses, maybe that is Eddie’s intention?

Let’s hope Gordon’s work ethic rubs off on ASM, as his game will rise to even greater levels, although we did see some evidence of this in the last game when Isak and ASM came on as a double substitution, leading to our win at Southampton.

Also great news is Tripps has signed a new deal up to summer 2025, he will have to be protected of course, but it means a new right-back is not a main issue at this time, however our rearguard is an ageing one and will have to be addressed in future windows.

As we have a weekend off due to some kind of cup thing going on…it is nice to reflect on our progress so far. Marks out of ten for all concerned, 10 (or higher…) out of 10

Also a huge thank you to the owners, Eddie Howe and the team, we are proud of you, as, all we ask is you try!

