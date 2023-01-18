News

Jack Wilshere a happy man after St James’ Park visit

Jack Wilshere was at St James’ Park on Tuesday night.

A ‘little’ bit on the cold side but a great chance for young Newcastle United and Arsenal stars to play in NUFC’s first team stadium.

The occasion was an FA Youth Cup clash that produced a five goal thriller.

Jack Wilshere is now Head Coach of the Arsenal Under 18s and declared after the match:

“I say to the players that they should enjoy these moments because coming to a stadium like St James’ Park is a great stage for them.”

It was a very good game for the 983 fans who left the warmth of their homes to support hopefully the Newcastle United stars of the future.

Arsenal three times taking the lead but Newcastle United only managing the two equalisers.

There were positives though, especially seeing 16 year old Lewis Miley scoring a cracking goal.

The young Newcastle team battled well and after Arsenal went in 2-1 ahead at half-time, Ben Parkinson equalised for Newcastle just before the hour mark.

However, just when it looked the cup-tie would head into extra-time, Osman Kamara scored an 87th minute winner for the Gunners.

Jack Wilshere only turned 31 earlier this month but has retired from playing but took pleasure in seeing his young charges tough it out on a freezing Tyneside night.

Guessing there’s every chance that Eddie Howe was there to watch this young Newcastle team give a good account of themselves, whilst at the same time catching up with Jack Wilshere, who he had on loan back when in charge of Bournemouth.

Jack Wilshere talking to the official Arsenal site:

“However, we need the same desire that we had tonight into every game going forward. They’re going to have to want to win more than the opposition.

“I’m so happy for Osman (Kamara), he works so hard, he’s always got a smile on his face and he deserved his goal, it was a great finish.

“I’ve said before when you go on a cup run we are going to need everyone, it’s a collective and combined effort.

“It’s the staff, it’s the substitutes, it’s the whole squad. It’s also the people at London Colney that make sure that we are fully prepared for every matchday.

“Then it comes down to us to deliver and the players done that today.”

