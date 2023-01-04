News

Isaac Hayden releases personal statement after latest injury nightmare

Isaac Hayden has now spoken out after his latest injury setback.

The Newcastle United midfielder is currently on a season-long loan, a loan deal which will automatically become permanent, providing certain targets are met, chiefly promotion to the Premier League.

However, it will be some time until Isaac Hayden will be able to help in that regard, as he has released a personal statement (see below) about his “soul destroying” knee injury and having to undergo yet more surgery to try and get to the bottom of the problem.

Isaac Hayden had knee surgery in December 2021 when with Newcastle United, then yet another procedure on his knee in the summer after joining Norwich and before even playing a competitive game of his loan season.

Now the Newcastle / Norwich midfielder has revealed a third attempt at tackling the injury.

Good luck to him and hopefully this time they have got the issue sorted for the longer term.

Isaac Hayden releasing this personal statement via his own social media:

“Unfortunately I didn’t want to be talking about injury again but it’s part of the game.

“Ever since coming back from the last injury it’s not been 100 per cent fixed.

“Having to aspirate my knee of 50-60ml of fluid every 3 days to be available for games, training twice a week in order for my knee not to swell to the point I couldn’t play on a match day.

“it’s been a soul destroying feeling not being able to play like the player I was a year ago and the player ultimately the club signed, but nobody more so than myself is frustrated at the cards I’ve been dealt since joining Norwich City FC on loan.

“Nobody could have foreseen it or predicated it but that’s football at it’s most ruthless.

“I accept criticism of my performances in games from media / fans etc I’m big enough to take it, but when people question my character / mentality, or if I want to be at the football club and give my all to it I will not accept that.

“The extent myself and the medical staff have been to over the last few months to get me simply available, has been above and beyond.

“However, medically and ethically I had to stop as of the weekend as it was no longer sustainable.

“I just want to thank Mr Tim Spalding for the procedure today to fix the long term problem.

“I look forward to working with the new management staff the club employ and focusing on trying to achieve the aim of promotion which is still very much possible.

“See you soon.”

