Opinion

In defence of Chris Wood

We all know that Newcastle United overpaid for Chris Wood.

His return of four goals in 34 Premier League appearances (19 starts, 15 as a sub) is obviously not a great return for a £25m Premier League striker and it demonstrates the shocking lack of depth we have up front.

However, it has been very disappointing seeing some of the comments surrounding his, admittedly poor, performance against Sheffield Wednesday.

As fans, I think it is valid to have criticisms of our players generally, but we need to temper that with a little bit more perspective than I personally have seen in some quarters.

One year ago we were dead in the water.

It would be a little while before our key January signings and existing players began to click under Eddie Howe, whilst Callum Wilson was out with a long term injury. We were desperate for a striker, and given that we were in the relegation dogfight with Burnley, at the time it was a smart piece of business to weaken them and fill that hole by activating his release clause.

We knew then that we weren’t getting an Erling Haaland or a Kylian Mbappe, but it seemed at the time that he would be able to come in and do a job for us, and so it proved.

His two goals last season, against Wolves and Southampton, were absolutely crucial in winning us a badly needed six points, and his hold-up play in terms of bringing other, more creative players, such as Saint-Maximin into the game was huge in allowing us to continue pushing our way up the table.

Chris Wood is a big physical presence in the box and strong enough in the air to assist in defending against set pieces, and perhaps most importantly, showed himself to have the stomach for the fight we were embroiled in.

A good attitude in training and in the changing room, helping to bring the team together and get us all moving together in the right direction. It is sometimes the case with players like that where it is the things that we don’t see, or don’t notice on the pitch, that are the most important.

We have moved on from where we were at that time, and it does seem as though he is less useful to us than he was twelve months ago, especially given the reinforcements brought in over the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are now a top Premier League side, and it probably is the case that we would be better moving him on, getting back a little bit of that investment, and bringing in a more clinical striker. However, let’s keep in mind that Wood has been absolutely essential (in his 17 PL appearances last season, Newcastle picked up 32 points) in getting us to where we are, and has showed nothing other than total commitment and professionalism in his time at the club to date.

Criticism is a perfectly valid way for we as fans to express ourselves, but let’s try and keep his overall contribution to the club in mind when we’re doing so. We don’t want to end up moaning all the time, because we’ll start sounding like Arsenal fans and nobody wants that!

