I still can’t quite believe that Kieron Dyer has said this about Newcastle United on Sky Sports

In the studio were David Jones, Kieron Dyer and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Not exactly the most stellar of line-ups for a Sky Sports match but I didn’t really care at the time.

I was inside Selhurst Park with a few thousand other Newcastle United fan, watching my team do everything but score against Crystal Palace.

A big thank you to Nick Pope though.

As whilst failing to win against Crystal Palace was very disappointing, considering just how dominant Newcastle United had been.

If Pope hadn’t produced a world class save from Palace’s one shot on target (Mateta), then the long journey home from deepest South London would indeed have been VERY difficult to take, if the home side had stolen the win.

Anyway, I had recorded the Sky Sports coverage and whizzed through it, then caught this bit by accident before switching off…

Kieron Dyer speaking as a guest pundit on Sky Sports for the Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 match:

“How good the Newcastle United recruitment is.

“Trippier got man of the match today, what a signing.

“Botman…I had never even heard of Botman.

“He looks like he could play in the top four.

“No disrespect to Newcastle because they are in the top four…

“But I am talking…

“He could go on to bigger and better things, with regards to clubs with pedigrees and history.”

I had to rewind, I couldn’t believe what I had just heard.

Well I could, with it coming from Kieron Dyer.

However…

I will just quickly run through the football career of Kieron Dyer.

A few seasons in the second tier for Ipswich

Seven years in the Premier League with Newcastle United – some 250 NUFC appearances in the Premier League and European competitions.

Then 15 Premier League starts for West Ham.

Four Championship appearances back at Ipswich.

On to QPR for five Premier League appearances.

Finally nine Championship games for Middlesbrough.

Kieron Dyer made 33 appearances for England, all of them whilst playing for Newcastle United, with the exception of his very final one, that came six days after he’d left St James’ Park and signed for West Ham.

You might have noticed Kieron Dyer getting plenty of media work recently, pretty safe to say that when his agent is getting in touch with Sky Sports or whoever, the conversation doesn’t go like this…’Yes, spot on, that Kieron Dyer, the one who played nine games for Boro in the second tier, yes, after those brilliant five appearances for QPR.’

Even West Ham, he was there for four years but spent almost the entire time on the sick. Maybe he would be the perfect media guest to have on on if they wanted specialised knowledge on the inside of the Hammers treatment room.

Reality is, when Kieron Dyer gets any significant media work it is due to his time at Newcastle United (apologies to any Ipswich fans, they have a canny past history but Dyer’s time there was always when they’ve been outside the top tier, which in media attention terms tends to be the equivalent of nowhere).

That certainly was the case on Saturday, Kieron Dyer there to give the Newcastle United expert (and supportive…) opinion clearly. Not sure why Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was there, he played for Chelsea (but not Palace) so I suppose that is enough, whilst I suppose you have to have a presenter, even if it is Sunderland non-executive director David Jones.

Anyway, what he said.

For starters, it is embarrassing enough to have somebody paid for their football expertise to then have no knowledge (and seemingly wanting to be seen as quite proud of the fact) of a central defender that Newcastle fought off AC Milan to get for £35m and who at the age of 20 was signed by Lille and started 37 of 38 games as they beat PSG to the French title, then played Champions League last season, including two games against Chelsea.

It is of course his Newcastle United specific comments that really take the biscuit.

When Kieron Dyer declares about Sven: ‘He looks like he could play in the top four. No disrespect to Newcastle because they are in the top four…But I am talking…He could go on to bigger and better things, with regards to clubs with pedigrees and history.’

He clearly means no disrespect…but yes…loads of disrespect!

Whenever I hear Kieron Dyer speaking these days about Newcastle United, I always think, that if I knew nothing about him, never in a million years would I guess he’d played for the club, for seven years! Pretty much his career, certainly at the top level, was only really Newcastle United. That is of course how he got his 33 England caps, because of playing for Newcastle United.

It gets better, because Kieron Dyer played for Newcastle United when we were good. Yes we didn’t win anything (yawn, yawn) but Newcastle were competing, in you know that…Premier League top four. The very best moments in his career were in black and white, he was brilliant in the Leeds game when Sir Bobby’s team went top of the PL at Christmas 2001, making two of the goals including that 4-3 winner for Nobby Solano. In Rotterdam in 2002, it was Kieron Dyer who actually made the Bellamy late winner that made Champions League history, the first club to lose all of their first three games but still get through the group. Newcastle indeed so unlucky not to progress to the last eight when if they’d won at Inter Milan (rather than ‘only drawing 2-2, leading twice through Shearer) I’m sure we would have progressed through what was a second group stage back then.

Kieron Dyer doesn’t seem to take any pride in having played for Newcastle United or what he achieved there, in that excellent team. So much of his off the pitch behaviour was shameful, especially towards Sir Bobby, maybe it is simply the case that Dyer doesn’t like the fact that Newcastle fans remind him so often of this.

Kieron Dyer came to Newcastle United in 1999 and was too busy crashing his Ferrari into the Swing Bridge to have time to check out the club’s massive ‘pedigree’ and history.

Before 1977, Man Utd still only had three FA Cup wins to Newcastle’s six, Newcastle had four league titles to Man Utd’s two by the time we get to the 1950s.

It was only when they beat Newcastle at Wembley in 1974, that Liverpool equalled Newcastle United’s combined 10 FA Cup and league title record.

Kieron Dyer probably thinks of Chelsea as a club with a rich pedigree and history. No doubt having literally no idea that when Chelsea won their very first domestic trophy (league title), it was the same year Newcastle won their tenth (FA Cup) in 1955 (and our last! For now….). Indeed, Chelsea had still only won one top tier title by the time Kieron Dyer had signed for Newcastle in 1999, compared to four for Newcastle, whilst NUFC led the blues six FA Cups to two at that point.

Pedigree? History? In reality, Roman Abramovich has simply bought Chelsea what Kieron Dyer no doubt considers a rich history, allowed to do exactly as he (Abramovich) pleased without the authorities and media doing anything about it.

Kieron Dyer no doubt thinks PSG is another with great pedigree and history, when in reality this was simply businessmen seeing an opportunity and inventing a football club in the 1970s because Paris had no top flight club. It then had a scandal filled (short!) history before we got to the Qatar buyout and them buying PSG some pedigree / history.

The only time I want to see Kieron Dyer on TV when a Newcastle match is on, is if there is another proper Newcastle United person representing us, who can put him right.

You never know, based on their shameless past, if Sky Sports ditched Kieron Dyer, we might on Tuesday night at Southampton see Dennis Wise and Mike Ashley in the studio representing Newcastle United…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

