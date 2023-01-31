Opinion

I hope I can somehow do justice to these two Newcastle United stars of the past

The two Newcastle United players that I am remembering today, gave the likes of our grandfathers and great grandfathers loads of pleasure in a time of worry and national despair.

So I hope I can somehow do them justice.

Albert Stubbins was a local lad who scored 188 goals in 231 wartime appearances for Newcastle United. After a short youth career at rivals Sunderland, Albert Stubbins signed for Newcastle in 1937.

A decade after the great Hughie Gallagher the Toon had another smouldering fireball wearing the number 9 shirt, Albert even had the red hair to match.

Off the pitch though Albert (pictured above) was calm and gentlemanly and he modestly enjoyed being a Newcastle United hero.

After the war, Albert Stubbins joined Liverpool for a record fee and went on to be a prolific scorer, helping the reds to their first title in 24 years.

He was later immortalised by featuring on the front cover of The Beatles ‘Sergeant Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album.

Albert Stubbins was a familiar face in his retirement and lived in the coastal village of Cullercoats until his passing aged 83 in 2002.

Charlie Wayman was signed by Newcastle United from Spennymoor United in 1941.

Pulled straight out of Chilton Colliery Charlie, he became a prolific scorer during the war years.

After the recommencement of the official Football League after the Second World War, Charlie Wayman scored 32 league goals in 47 appearances for Newcastle United before the club decided to cash in on him after the emergence of one John Edward Thompson (JET) Milburn.

Charlie Wayman went on to become a legend on the south coast at Southampton, before moving on to Preston North End and plundering over a hundred more league goals. Spells at Middlesborough and Darlington followed and the goals kept on coming before he suffered a career ending knee injury.

Charlie ended up officially scoring 255 league goals in 382 appearances in what had basically been only half a career due to the war years.

After a spell as a coach, Charlie Wayman became a sales manager for the Scottish and Newcastle Brewery.

He sadly passed away in 2006 aged 84 years old.

