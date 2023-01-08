Opinion

I feel much better after a good night’s kip following what happened at Hillsborough yesterday

I felt inconsolable last night after Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 and another exit from the FA Cup in the 3rd Round.

Fair play to Sheffield Wednesday and their likeable boss Darren Moore.

I’m not going to single out any individuals, but it was as plain as the huge moustache on my ugly mug, that some of our fringe players are nowhere near good enough for where we are wanting to go.

I had made a pan of broth yesterday and then popped into Tynemouth club for the second half of the Gillingham v Leicester tie.

The plan was to have a couple of pints and a whiskey and head back hyem for our match.

That was before my mate Pedro arrived and as the afternoon progressed, we listened to the dulcet tones of Jeff Stelling on Sky as he took us across the grounds.

We also lamented the passing of Gianluca Vialli and the company was in agreement that the football world had lost a very good man.

As Jeff rounded up the final results and Pedro headed for the bus-stop, I decided to stay and watch our first half at least.

I raised an eyebrow when I saw Eddie Howe’s selections but who am I to doubt his wisdom.

After only a few minutes and seeing us make some casual errors, I began to get that feeling I have had on numerous occasions over the years.

That it wasn’t going to be our day.

We were sluggish and wasteful and Sheffield Wednesday looked hungrier.

When their second goal went in I thought it was goodnight Vienna, but Bruno restored a little hope, with what proved to be only a consolation goal.

When I arrived home I had lost my appetite, couldn’t even manage a bacon bone.

My brother phoned me and we tried to cheer each other up by looking ahead to Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City at St James’ Park.

After a surprisingly good kip I have got up today feeling a lot better and have started to put things into perspective.

I think Eddie Howe will play a strong side against Leicester and that should (touch wood) leave us just one tie from Wembley.

I believe it is imperative that we strengthen the team in this transfer window and have faith that Eddie, the other senior staff and our owners, will get it right.

We are third in the Premier League because our transformation over the last twelve months has been nothing short of phenomenal.

There is no time for moping about and it’s onwards and upwards as per usual.

(Not many people in North Shields have had the honour to be nicknamed after a footballing legend. One who did was Dickie ‘Zico’ Robson, who sadly passed away on 28th December 2022. Dickie was nearly 50 when he led the Sunday team my brother managed, to a League and Cup double in the 1990s. This man was that calm on the ball and in life that he made Perry Como look like a nervous wreck. He is already a massive miss and I would like his wonderful family to know that all the lads from Shields and also Tynemouth Club share their love and admiration for him. Dickie’s funeral is on Wednesday the 11th of January at Tynemouth crematorium. There will not be a dry eye and I’m sure that there is bound to be one last chorus for our very own Zico).

