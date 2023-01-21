Opinion

Here we go again…”Where are you from?”

“Where are you from?”

“Inside my mum” I reply.

Silence, as the fifteen year old tries to work out what I have just said. “Naaahh, where you really from?”

Here we go again.

For the umpteenth time being asked where I am from, as after thirty plus years living in London, I still have a Geordie accent.

“Newcastle” I inform him. “Aaah, Man U are gonna beat you in the final” and so the working day continues. As the young man leaves the room, I quietly inform him that Newcastle are definitely gonna beat Notts Forest in the final.

The “where you from” rings in my ears and makes me think about all the conversations I have heard and overheard about people and their football allegiances.

You are not from there so why do you support them?

This has been my stock reply to people who have told me which team they support (usually Man U and Liverpool), though sometimes there is the freak reply (my Wednesdayite mate from Worcester comes to mind) which makes me reflect.

Back in the late eighties Newcastle United were so off the football radar and few people or the media gave us any time or coverage.

Bring on Kevin Keegan (coming back to Newcastle United as manager) and we are the media darlings, projecting Sky Sports into everyone’s living rooms.

Due to Keegan and the entertainers, many people from all over the place found a love for Newcastle and their style of football.

Some of the youngsters I work with tell me their dads are Newcastle supporters. My manager at work is one of these Keegan Newcastle 90s fans, a Sri Lankan of origin who lives in East London, and in love with Newcastle (he placed a Newcastle United clock in our work room on his first day of work).He gets to the odd game but how many other people are there like him who fell in love with Newcastle because of the Keegan era. Not from Newcastle, and without the accent, but still a real supporter in my opinion.

Which leads me to the point, that now we are not just a “big club” but on the verge of being a massive club, how many more new supporters will we attract when success comes our way?

My son and daughter, born in London with London accents, are Newcastle United supporters and love visiting Newcastle.

They have been to games through the Ashley era and now at this moment in time they are on the verge of enjoying what most of us have waited all our lives for.

I came from inside my mum….sorry mam…but my mam was from Newcastle and so the love affair continues with the club and will no doubt continue with my children.

