Harry Redknapp selects stand out Newcastle United star

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two players from the game at Selhurst Park, as Newcastle United dominated but could only draw 0-0 with Crystal Palace.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose these this Newcastle United stand out star…

Nick Pope

“First up this week, Nick Pope.

“He’s been a brilliant piece of business for Newcastle and a big part of the best defence in the country.

“That save in the second half was unbelievable!

“There’s not many better than him.”

As Harry Redknapp says, with Newcastle United totally dominant, Nick Pope only having one save to make BUT an ‘unbelievable’ world class one.

A save that helped extend Pope’s run to an astonish nine clean sheets (all competitions) in a row.

The rest of the Harry Redknapp Premier League team of the week:

Rico Lewis

Thiago Silva

Chris Richards

“He signed for Palace last summer and it’s taken him a while to get in this side, but he’s been playing very well recently. He was brilliant against Man United during the week and had another great game against Newcastle. He made blocks, put tackles in, he looks like a very good player.”

Max Wober

Douglas Luiz

Kaoru Mitoma

Jarrod Bowen

Marcus Rashford

Erling Haaland

Eddie Nketiah

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

