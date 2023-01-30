Opinion

Happy anniversary Bruno Guimaraes – What a year!

Bruno Guimaraes today celebrates his first anniversary.

Yes, exactly 12 months since the then 24 year old was announced as a Newcastle United signing.

It was an exciting signing for Newcastle United fans, a player who had picked up a couple of caps for Brazil, a midfielder with some of the best underlying stats in European club football. However, in reality, it was really a step into the unknown for the overwhelming majority of NUFC supporters.

Indeed, it was mid-March before we even really found out much about him at all, Eddie Howe carefully managed his integration into the Premier League.

Five brief cameo appearances off the bench, before then Bruno Guimaraes started his first ever Newcastle United match on 10 March 2022.

What an introduction!

A superb outrageous backheel volley winning the three points at Southampton.

The real start of a beautiful love affair with the Newcastle United fanbase…

In 70+ appearances for Lyon, Bruno Guimaraes only scored three goals in total in all competitions.

In 28 Premier League starts for Newcastle United, the 25 year old already has 12 direct goal contributions, scoring eight and four assists.

Under the brilliant management of Eddie Howe, Bruno Guimaraes has gone from having been a superb all action midfielder, to now a superb all action midfielder who also scores and creates goals.

Looking at his complete record for Newcastle United, NUFC have won a stunning 65% of the competitive games that Bruno Guimaraes has appeared in.

In all competitions, Bruno Guimaraes has appeared (as a starter or as a sub) 40 times, with Newcastle winning 26 of them, drawing eight and losing only six.

A huge success in the Premier League, Bruno Guimaraes is surely now worth at least double (and the rest!) the £41.65m (including £6.65m future add-ons) that Newcastle United agreed to pay in January 2022.

Back in November, Bruno Guimaraes summed up (see below) just how much things had changed, in terms of when he is on the pitch, the midfielder declaring ‘My role here (at Newcastle ) is completely different from my role at Lyon. I play like a number 8 (with Newcastle) and I often find myself on the edge of the box, to pass or score….I was considered (at Lyon) a retriever (winning back the ball) who doesn’t have to pass (and create) too much.’

Here’s hoping for an even better Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United in these next 12 months.

The boy from Brazil set to be a key player at Newcastle United for a long time to come hopefully.

Bruno Guimaraes talking to L’Equipe – 19 November 2022

“I never doubted my quality.

“When I arrived (at Newcastle United), we had to stay up.

“This season we have had a great run.

“However, my role here (at Newcastle ) is completely different from my role at Lyon.

“I play like a number 8 (with Newcastle) and I often find myself on the edge of the box, to pass or score.

“Among midfielders, only Kevin De Bruyne (in the Premier League) is more involved in (direct) goal actions.

“This means I do some interesting things, defending and attacking, I am more free (than at Lyon).

“I was considered (at Lyon) a retriever (winning back the ball) who doesn’t have to pass too much.

“At Newcastle, I am a creator.”

