Halfway to Wembley – Southampton 0 Newcastle 1

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 24 January 8pm

Newcastle United gut the job done and are halfway to Wembley.

Although arguably, they could and should have had this two-legged semi-final put to bed before the return match at St James’ Park.

Another really good first half display, until getting in front of goal…

Joe Willock the worst offender with a couple of great chances wasted before the break but he wasn’t the only one.

The referee and VAR also intervened on Southampton’s behalf when on the one occasion a Newcastle player didn’t launch the opportunity over the bar.

A great move saw Newcastle with numbers in the box and Willock’s shot was saved, Wilson’s follow up blocked, for then Joelinton to smash in.

The referee giving handball even though he was behind the action with a poor view, then VAR bizarrely refusing to intervene, even though the best angle clearly showed it hit Joelinton’s body, not his arm.

Southampton had a bit of a go for maybe 15-20 minutes in the second-half but it was still Newcastle United wasting great chances, by the end of the match any number of players should have done better in front of goal.

Adams got played in behind and Nick Pope made a great save one on one with his foot, then a decent save from an Adams header at a corner, helping the keeper make it a remarkable ten clean sheets in a row!

The obvious subs happened midway through the second-half and both ASM and Isa excellent when coming on.

Superb play from Isak saw him run past his man on the right and as he burst into the box and squared it, excellent determination from Joelinton to gamble and give himself a chance that was so simple, but only because he had made so much ground up.

It looked so cruel when Southampton went straight up the other end and equalised, ironically Joelinton with a daft decision to keep the ball in play on Newcastle’s left in our own half, initiating the attack. Childhood NUFC fan and former player Adam Armstrong bundling the ball in eventually.

However, phew!

Replays clearly showing he had knocked the ball forward with his hand, a clear handball and VAR intervening this time.

Claims from media and neutrals that this somehow evened up the Joelinton non-goal. Ignoring the crucial difference that Armstrong DID handle the ball but the Brazilian didn’t.

We would all have settled for a 1-0 win so no complaints here.

A similar level performance in seven days time and surely Wembley beckons.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 73

Southampton:

Caleta-Car Red Card 86

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 44% (40%) Newcastle 56% (60%)

Total shots were Southampton 13 (3) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were Southampton 4 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 67), Almiron (Murphy 78), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 67)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

