Opinion

Graeme Souness advice to Steven Gerrard ignored but former Newcastle United star embracing it

Graeme Souness wrote something that caught my eye in recent times.

It was after Steven Gerrard had been sacked as manager of Aston Villa in October 2022.

Former Newcastle manager Graeme Souness encouraging Gerrard to get back into football management as soon as possible.

Graeme Souness encouraged Gerrard to brush off his sacking at Aston Villa and take the Claudio Ranieri attitude to management.

Graeme Souness described Ranieri’s management philosophy as ‘I’ll sign a contract for two or three years but if I’m gone after six months it’s not the end of the world or my career.’

Graeme Souness encouraged Gerrard to ‘Take the foreign attitude. It didn’t work for me here so I’ll go and be outstanding somewhere else.’

Gerrard might not have taken the advice of Souness yet, but one man who does seem to be taking it, is former Newcastle United midfielder Scott Parker, who has just been appointed manager of Belgian champions Club Brugge.

His first job abroad, Parker takes the job after spells with Fulham and Bournemouth, achieving promotion to the Premier League with both clubs. However, he was unable to keep Fulham in the Premier League and was sacked by Bournemouth just four games into this season after a 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool and being critical of his club’s transfer policy.

Parker joins a side who have won the league for the last three years but currently find themselves in fourth place, 12 points behind leaders Genk, who Parker will face in his first game in charge on Sunday.

Parker will also get his first experience of European football as a manager, with Brugge defying their poor league form to make it to the last 16 of the Champions League where they will take on Benfica.

I remember during his time at Newcastle that I thought Parker was management material. He was an excellent leader on the pitch and gave his all every time he played for the club.

There is undoubtedly risk attached to taking his first job abroad, where expectation will be high, but Parker has shown promise in his first two jobs in management.

It will be fascinating to see how this former Newcastle player fares in the next stage of his coaching journey.

