Opinion

Gordon’s Alive!

One night, when a bunch of us were having a few beers, we had a discussion about which of the five couples present would be most likely to split up.

Chris and Irene were not impressed when the other four couples present all agreed it would be them.

You see, they had got together when they were both still married to their previous partners, and our logic was that as both of them had already been unfaithful while married, it was only a matter of time before one of them would do it again.

This brings me quite nicely to the saga that was Hatem Ben Arfa.

I still watch some of his goals and shake my head in amazement at what he could do. It sounds so simple but you have to have the tools to be able to do it. When he was on a run he would just push the ball forward early, taking the opposition by surprise, then use his raw power to get past them. It was the early push that got them.

Unbelievably talented though he may have been, it was a problem between his ears that was Ben Arfa’s downfall. A bit like Gazza, Ben Arfa was potential unrealised, or possibly more accurately, potential extinguished prematurely.

Ben Arfa’s career spanned stints at Newcastle, Hull and most of the teams in the French first division, but everywhere he went he left a trail of controversy behind him. He made Craig Bellamy look like a congenial workmate, as he fell out with management and team mates alike, but particularly annoying was his penchant for trying to force a move by being unmanageable; by making comments in the media; by not turning up for training; and on one occasion by just disappearing and leaving the country, but that was when Brucie was managing him, so you can’t really blame him for that one!

He had a petulance about him that would make a toddler stand back and stare in awe.

I reference him because, at the time of writing, it appears that Anthony Gordon has managed to manufacture a move to Newcastle by, for want of a better phrase, “doing a Ben Arfa”.

First of all, this kind of behaviour generally does not bode well for the career of the individual – unlike Ronaldo, Anthony Gordon is only just starting his career, and hasn’t really put in the time and effort to justify this kind of behaviour – if it can be justified at all.

More importantly from our side, so much emphasis has been place on Eddie Howe choosing the right players with the right attitude, that I can’t help thinking that by trying to manipulate Everton into letting him leave for Newcastle, if there’s any consistency out there, he should have just talked Newcastle out of wanting to take him.

Is it possible that we advised Gordon not to attend training at Finch Farm to try to force through the move?

I hope not. I’m no prude but I hope that’s not the kind of Ashley-esque business we engage in.

As was explained to Chris and Irene, they did it before, why should we believe that they wouldn’t do it again if something better comes along?

