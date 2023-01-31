Opinion

Good luck everybody

It is Newcastle v Southampton.

A place at Wembley is at stake.

I am quickly typing this up before heading into town and having a ‘few’ essential pre-match refreshments.

There are nerves.

There is excitement.

Nervous excitement.

Personally, I feel like this is the biggest cup match Newcastle United have had since May 2004.

Back then, Newcastle United under Sir Bobby Robson had reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup, a very even first leg saw NUFC draw 0-0 with Marseille.

Jonathan Woodgate had been excellent handling the 26 year old Marseille striker Didier Drogba at St James’ Park.

Same again in the away leg and if we could grab an away goal, Newcastle United would be off to Gothenburg for the final.

Jonathan Woodgate missed the second leg through injury and Didier Drogba scored twice.

Even though Marseille lost to Rafa Benitez’ Valencia in the final, I think that if Newcastle United had got through the semi, we could have done it.

Some of you may be shouting what about April 2005 in Cardiff?

Well, by then we were managed by Graeme Souness and the ridiculous Dyer / Bowyer antics against Aston Villa had robbed us of any chance against Man Utd in this FA Cup semi-final, both suspended and things really collapsing under Souness, Newcastle won only one of their final ten games that season.

I can honestly say, that of the countless people I knew and / or spoke to, who were going to Cardiff, not a single one thought Newcastle were going to win and get to the final.

It is kind of the opposite to this Newcastle v Southampton semi-final.

I don’t know anybody going tonight who isn’t confident Newcastle are going to win.

That isn’t arrogance, it isn’t saying we will definitely win, just confident.

Beaten them twice already this season, they are bottom of the Premier League and we are third top and so on.

Playing at home, already a goal up from the first leg, why wouldn’t you be confident.

If I step back from it, personally, I would say Southampton have maybe a one in ten chance of going to the final. Anything can happen in a football match, as they showed against Man City in the quarters when winning 2-0 and Guardiola’s team had no efforts on target.

Looking at it from an independent perspective, no better place than the bookies.

After all, they don’t care who wins, so long as they make money.

They set their odds accordingly.

Newcastle United are 2/5 to win in the 90 minutes tonight, a draw is 4/1, a Southampton win is 7/1.

Of course, this is a little different as a two legged game and NUFC already leading 1-0.

A draw or Newcastle win on the night would be enough to take Eddie Howe’s team to Wembley, whilst a single goal Southampton win in 90 minutes would still see NUFC able to triumph overall, with 30+ minutes of extra time on home turf, then if still tied on aggregate, the horrific thought of penalties.

The betting we need to look at really, is the odds on qualifying for the final.

The bookies make Newcastle United 1/20 and Southampton 16/1.

This is far beyond my suggestion of the Saints have a one in ten chance, the bookies believe it is far less than that.

If you don’t do betting and not sure what the odds mean, if you wanted a bet on Newcastle United to reach Wembley, you have to give the bookies £20 in the hope of winning £1 (and not losing your £20).

Those are the kind of odds I like to hear where Newcastle United are concerned, though obviously not if I do really want to have a bet in the hope of making a few quid via decent odds.

This is it folks.

