Opinion

Glen Johnson insists Chelsea will still finish above Newcastle United

Glen Johnson has been talking about the battle at the top of the Premier League, which four clubs will end the season in the Champions League positions.

Just short of the halfway point, the top end of the table has a very interesting look.

Arsenal and Man City looking very likely to be the ones who fight it out for the title as things stand.

However, what about the top four places?

This is how the Premier League table looks on Friday morning:

Glen Johnson talking to Betfred about who will end the season in the top four of the Premier League:

“It’s a tough call because neither Tottenham and Chelsea have been as good as they were.

“Newcastle are still looking good but can they continue this form until the end of the season?

“I’m not sure.

“I still believe Chelsea will get top four, and I know that’s a brave call considering they’ve won one in eight Premier League games and they’re miles off in terms of their position, but I believe they’re still capable of putting a good run together.

“Let’s face it, they’re not going to have a similar record over the next eight Premier League games.

“So I think the top four will consist of Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

“However, if Manchester United can continue their current form then I’d say them over Newcastle.”

These Glen Johnson quotes were given ahead of Thursday night’s match. His declaration about Chelsea that “Let’s face it, they’re not going to have a similar record over the next eight Premier League games’ hasn’t exactly got off to the best of starts, as Chelsea have begun that next eight game stretch with defeat at Fulham and latest big name signing Joao Felix (who is costing them £1m per game on loan in wages and loan fee) getting sent off and suspended for the next three Premier League matches.

Judging by his blind faith comments, you would almost think Glen Johnson was a former Chelsea player…

He played for the Stamford Bridge club from 2003-2007 and is clearly speaking as a fan rather than as an ‘expert’…

Anything can happen in football but the fact is that Eddie Howe for the second half of last season AND the first half of this one, has Newcastle United with the third best form of any Premier League club.

The NUFC form may well come to a shuddering halt BUT more than 12 months of results suggest otherwise.

Chelsea have now won one Premier League game these past three months, picking up only six points from a possible 27. In the same period Newcastle United have picked up 21 points from a possible 27, winning six and drawing three. Eddie Howe losing no PL games in this run of form, Graham Potter has lost five.

Indeed, Newcastle United have lost only one of their last 20 Premier League matches and are unbeaten in their most recent 13.

Even the bookies make it plain how things stand, the general prices available on finishing top four are 1/200 Man City, 1/40 Arsenal, 1/2 Man Utd, 1/1 Newcastle United, 1/1 Liverpool, 11/4 Tottenham, 13/1 Chelsea, 20/1 Brighton.

Glen Johnson should get down the bookies himself and get his mortgage on Chelsea, he could be a very rich man come the end of May, or maybe not.

The former Chelsea player also quizzed about Mikel Arteta’s embarrassing antics, when the Arsenal boss couldn’t handle the fact that Newcastle didn’t just lie down and let the Gunners win, as they had done in every previous home Premier League match this season.

‘Mikel Arteta’s touchline antics against Newcastle United last week has attracted criticism, with his actions being labelled as ‘embarrassing’ and ‘disrespectful’ by pundits. What are your thoughts on his actions? Do you believe it was the behaviour of a man who’s cracking under the pressure in the title race? If you were an Arsenal player, what effect do you believe Arteta’s erratic touchline behaviour would have on the players in the squad?’

“I do like managers that are passionate but I think there are certain ways you should behave, especially if you’re a manager. I do believe Arteta’s actions against Newcastle were over the top and there’s no need for it really.

“However, at the same time I’d rather see someone who’s energetic and passionate instead of someone who’s just stood there in silence. I can see it from both ways but Arteta needs to be careful because you don’t want to annoy certain people.

“If you’re a player and your manager’s running up and down the touchline then it’s just annoying and a distraction that you just don’t need because he looks out of control.

“You want to see a manager who can still get the same message across in a more calm and controlled manner. If you’re frantic, then your players may see you and they may become frantic as a result.

“On the flip side, if you lookover and you see your manager acting calm and controlled then it could settle you and your teammates down.”

