Opinion

Garth Crooks with class words as selects 2 Newcastle United stars in Premier League team of the week

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from this midweek round of games action.

The Premier League team of this midweek that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two players from the game at The Emirates.

Really good to see just which two Newcastle players he has selected.

Even better is the explanation of his choices by Garth Crooks and his overall analysis of what is happening with Newcastle United this season.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Dan Burn and Nick Pope in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Nick Pope (Newcastle)

“He didn’t have an awful lot to do but when he was called upon, Nick Pope was brilliant and kept his team in the game.

“Another three points on the board would have stretched Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table and Newcastle were having none of it.

“The most-improved side of 2022 stood up to the Gunners and took them on in their biggest test under manager Eddie Howe.

“Pope’s save from Eddie Nketiah was outstanding due to its importance.

“Pope and his Newcastle team-mates are to be taken seriously.

“They are starting to come to terms with the big games.”

Dan Burn (Newcastle)

“I think Dan Burn is having an amazing season.

“Since his arrival at St James’ Park from Brighton, the defender has not just been ever present for Newcastle but has been at the heart of their defensive displays.

“Six consecutive clean sheets and two goals conceded in their last 11 games in all competitions tells you just how far the Magpies have come these past few months.

“Burn’s challenge on Gabriel in the box caused Mikel Arteta to blow a fuse when the penalty appeal was denied.

“I don’t know why – he doesn’t complain when his team are awarded the occasional disputed penalty.

“Arteta’s hysterics on the touchline are making him look ridiculous.

“A cooler head from their manager in the latter stages of this encounter might have produced a better result.”

As I say above, I think Garth Crooks has got this absolutely spot on.

For obvious reasons the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron especially, have grabbed the majority of the headlines in this amazing run of form since that one defeat of the season at Anfield in August. Particularly the form after September’s international break, when Newcastle became more dangerous on a regular basis in the attacking third and of course the sheer number and quality of Almiron’s goals.

However, as Garth Crooks points out, this is an increasingly formidable Newcastle team that is built from such a solid base at the back.

Dan Burn and Nick Pope are low key Newcastle United selections rightly chosen by Garth Crooks, however, there is nothing low quality about their performances.

As Garth Crooks points out, ever since Dan Burn first played for the team he supports in February 2022, he has been a key figure in defence. Last season almost exclusively in central defence, this season almost exclusively at left back.

To think Newcastle United and Eddie Howe were ridiculed for buying Burn instead of Mbappe…

Nick Pope the same, arguably (surely?) the Premier League signing of the season, £10m for what has been the best performing PL goalkeeper this season??? He is a class act and does everything so well, so often getting into the right positions that it means he makes it look easy. Plus, with an often attacking team in front of him, Pope so quick at sweeping behind his defence.

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Dan Burn (Newcastle)

Luke Shaw (Man Utd)

Pascal Gross (Brighton)

Casemiro (Man Utd)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Yoane Wissa (Brentford)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Match Report- Eddie’s mags, upsetting all the right people… Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe a class act as he reflects on making his point at league leaders Arsenal – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer speaks for us all as he calls out Mikel Arteta – Read HERE)

(Mikel Arteta more embarrassing with Newcastle post-match comments than match antics – Appeared impossible – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Arsenal match – Read HERE)

(Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

