Garang Kuol receives UK work permit ahead of flying out of Australia on Tuesday – Report

Garang Kuol signed off from football in Australia on New Year’s Eve.

A truly whirlwind three and a half months coming to a close and a new chapter in his career opening.

In these recent months, Garang Kuol has turned 18, signed for Newcastle United, made his debut for Australia, started his first ever games in club league football, played against France and Mbappe, Argentina and Messi, at the Qatar World Cup…and now he is getting on a plane to Newcastle Upon Tyne.

On New Year’s Eve it was the perfect end to his time at Central Coast Mariners, Garang Kuol making it three wins in three A-League career starts as they beat Melbourne Victory to go second in the table.

Now the Australian media have reported that Garang Kuol HAS received his UK work permit ahead of flying out of Australia to begin his new football career.

With ftbl.com.au (The home of football in Australia) stating that the fact Garang Kuol went to the World Cup and played in matches in Qatar, helped tip the balance in getting that UK work permit so quickly.

These international matches coming on top of making nine appearances in the A-League since signing for Newcastle in September, making it 22 first team appearances in total for Central Coast Mariners, although only four of these league and cup matches were as a starter.

In his brief career so far, as well as his three caps for Australia (including against France and Argentina at the Qatar World Cup), Garang Kuol has now played 575 minutes of A-League football and already has ten direct goal involvements, scoring six goals and getting four assists.

Eddie Howe confirmed on New Year’s Eve at his pre-Arsenal press conference that the 18 year old will go out on loan for the second half of this season, though he is set to train with the Newcastle United first team initially to settle in and for the NUFC hierarchy to then discuss with Garang Kuol and his representatives which will be the ideal loan destination.

Eddie Howe speaking about the imminent arrival of Garang Kuol – 31 December 2022:

“It is a possibility that Garang could train with us for a little while.

“But I do think that for the player’s development, he needs to go and play.

“If possible, that would be at a very good level.

“With a good club and a good coach.

“That is not a decision that’s been made currently.

“So we will have to assess what all of our options are.”

Sporting Director Dan Ashworth will lead that process of finding the right loan club for what Newcastle United feel is a young player with massive potential, Newcastle United having had a lot of interest at home and abroad, ahead of Kuol’s arrival on Tyneside.

Over in Australia, ftbl.com.au say that their information is that Garang Kuol had been taking Portuguese lessons ahead of his potential loan move (presumably with a club in Portugal in mind…), however, they say that with a UK work permit having already been agreed, this has changed the likely destination.

The Australian media outlet saying that Garang Kuol will fly out of Australia today (Tuesday) and that now a loan to a club in the Scottish top tier, or to a Championship or League One club in England, is believed to be the new preference, rather than a club in Portugal or elsewhere on the continent.

Part of that reasoning would be that Newcastle United would be able to keep a close watch on Kuol’s progress and of course the striker also able to visit Tyneside on a regular basis during any loan spell.

Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery has high hopes for Garang Kuol, telling ftbl.com.au:

“He is still a boy.

“He started three games for us and it will be a shock for him physically and pressure wise when he gets over there.

“It is a bit different to what you get in the A-League but I think he’ll go well.

“It will just take time to adapt.

“Hopefully they find a club that suits him.

“I am sure they will.

“He just needs to keep playing now and get plenty of football under his belt.

“Time will tell for Garang.

“He has all the potential and now it is ultimately up to him what happens next.

“He is at a great club and that’s vitally important for his development.”

