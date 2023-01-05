Transfer Market

Garang Kuol looks set for imminent move to Scottish capital after photo posted on Thursday

It looks as if Garang Kuol could have his immediate future sorted out quicker than expected.

Earlier this week the latest Newcastle United signing flying from Sydney International Airport to the UK, then seen on Tuesday night at The Emirates, watching on as his new team / club put in an excellent performance for a 0-0 draw at Arsenal.

Eddie Howe confirmed last week that the plan was for the 18 year old, as expected, to go out on loan for the rest of the season, in order to get some more first team football.

The question of course was which club it would be?

Thursday morning has surely given a real clue, with Garang Kuol posting this photo on his Instagram page:

Hearts had been heavily rumoured as a likely destination, so posting a photo of Edinburgh on a wet Thursday morning looks a bit of a clue. This Edinburgh photo has since been taken down from Kuol’s Instagram, the new NUFC signing maybe now quickly realising just how intense the media (and fan!) coverage will be, now he has signed for Newcastle United.

Hearts are doing well this season and hold every chance of winning the best of the rest title, 15 points behind second placed Rangers but third placed Hearts five points ahead of fourth.

Garang Kuol has set off on his long journey to Tyneside earlier this week after making it three wins out of three career A-League starts, when helping Central Coast Mariners beat Melbourne Victory 2-1 on New Year’s Eve.

In his brief career so far, as well as his three caps for Australia (including against France and Argentina at the Qatar World Cup), Garang Kuol has now played 575 minutes of A-League football and already has ten direct goal involvements, scoring six goals and getting four assists.

In these recent months, Garang Kuol has turned 18, signed for Newcastle United, made his debut for Australia, started his first ever games in club league football, played against France and Mbappe, Argentina and Messi, at the Qatar World Cup…and then getting on a plane to the UK and eventual destination Newcastle.

The teenager filmed on his way through Sydney International Airport before taking his flight to the UK. Sydney Airport only around an hour’s drive from Gosford, where Central Coast Mariners are based.

The Australian media reported that the young forward HAD received his UK work permit ahead of flying out of Australia to begin his new football career.

The fact Garang Kuol went to the World Cup and played in matches in Qatar, helping to tip the balance in getting that UK work permit so quickly.

Eddie Howe confirmed on New Year’s Eve at his pre-Arsenal press conference that the 18 year old would go out on loan for the second half of this season, though maybe set to train with the Newcastle United first team initially to settle in and for the NUFC hierarchy to then discuss with Garang Kuol and his representatives which will be the ideal loan destination.

Eddie Howe speaking about the imminent arrival of Garang Kuol – 31 December 2022:

“It is a possibility that Garang could train with us for a little while.

“But I do think that for the player’s development, he needs to go and play.

“If possible, that would be at a very good level.

“With a good club and a good coach.

“That is not a decision that’s been made currently.

“So we will have to assess what all of our options are.”

Sporting Director Dan Ashworth leading that process of finding the right loan club for what Newcastle United feel is a young player with massive potential, Newcastle United having had a lot of interest at home and abroad, ahead of Kuol’s arrival on Tyneside.

The Australian media saying that with having the UK work permit, Garang Kuol now likely to get a second half of the season loan move to a club in the Scottish top tier, or to a Championship or League One club in England, rather than a club on the continent.

Garang Kuol leaves the field for the last time in a Marriner’s shirt before his #NUFC move pic.twitter.com/ZgSwWQ5fv0 — Thomas (@thomashammond__) December 31, 2022

Part of that reasoning for a loan to Scotland or elsewhere in England, is that Newcastle United would be able to keep a close watch on Kuol’s progress and of course the striker also able to visit Tyneside on a regular basis during any loan spell.

