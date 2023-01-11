News

Garang Kuol loan deal set to be announced on Thursday – Paperwork formalities almost completed

Garang Kuol and his agent visited Hearts last Thursday. Hearts boss Robbie Neilson later that day confirming the visit.

A loan was expected to be announced soon after but silence, at least officially, on the deal this week.

However, Wednesday has brought an update, Jamie Borthwick covers Hearts for STV News and he has said today that his information is that there is now just ‘a wee bit of paperwork’ to be completed, which he has been told is a formality. With an official announcement expected on Thursday.

Both The Mail and the Edinburgh Evening News reported earlier that Garang Kuol had agreed the Hearts move, the latter saying that Newcastle United had been happy to let the 18 year old make the final decision.

Helping to swing the deal reportedly, was the fact that Kuol’s fellow Australia World Cup teammates Kye Rowles, Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson are already at Tynecastle.

Despite having only just arrived from Australia, Newcastle United keen to get Garang Kuol settled in as soon as possible at his loan club, so he can as much first team football between now and the end of May.

Only a couple of hours on the train away from Newcastle, it sounds as though Hearts could be an ideal destination, the team currently third in the Scottish Premier.

Robbie Neilson confirming Garang Kuol visit to Hearts last Thursday – 5 January 2022:

“He (Garang Kuol) is a player we are interested in, so he came up for a look around with his agent.

“He has got a number of clubs that are very interested in him.

“He is a huge prospect.

“He is one we have known about for quite a long time because he comes from the same team (Central Coast Mariners) as Kye Rowles was at.

“The opportunity came to speak to him, so we brought him up and we will see where it goes.

“It is still at the very early stages.

“It will depend what other clubs are in for him.

“We would love to get him here but we will just have to wait and see because he is an eighteen year old who has been playing at the World Cup, so I’m sure there will be a lot of suitors.”

