Garang Kuol footballing education continues with Hearts ups and downs on Sunday

Garang Kuol has been in action on Sunday afternoon.

The 18 year old having formally completed his move to Newcastle United when the January transfer window opened (he actually signed back in September once turning 18).

Then after arriving on Tyneside earlier this month, Garang Kuol quickly agreeing to go to Hearts for the rest of the season on loan.

Having made one sub appearance in the league and an unused sub for a cup match, today saw Garang Kuol make his second appearance for the Edinburgh club.

A half-time replacement and another 45 minutes of valuable first team football.

A lively half of football experience for Garag Kuol as Hearts ended up drawing 0-0 at Livingston.

This is how BBC Sport covered the Newcastle United loan player’s Sunday afternoon:

BBC Sport journalist:

Garang Kuol is involved straight away, flattening James Penrice with a late challenge. The Australian teenager escapes with a ticking off from referee Alan Muir.

BBC Sport journalist:

Garang Kuol has to score!

Stephen Humphrys sets the youngster up perfectly but he swipes a terrible shot straight at goalkeeper Shamal George with the target gaping. He can’t squeeze the loose ball in either, with George making a sharp second stop.

Richard Foster – Former Rangers defender

Fantastic break from Hearts, Humphrys plays a perfectly weighted pass. The goalkeeper… the first one is a good save, the second is a fantastic reaction but Kuol has to score.

He didn’t look comfortable, the ball almost gets caught under his feet. He toe pokes it at the keeper in the end.

BBC Sport journalist

It’s been an eventful few minutes for Gurang Kuol, who now clatters into goalkeeper Shamal George with his foot raised. Again, Alan Muir keeps his cards in his pocket.

Michael Stewart – Former Hearts midfielder

Garang Kuol doesn’t claim for it, which makes me think Nicky Devlin must have got a touch. The pace of the Australian in behind is really panicking the Livingston defence.

Most of the time, it he looks like he should be second best to the ball but he somehow gets onto it.

What the above tells me, is that this is exactly the kind of thing we should expect and indeed hope for, when sending this exciting 18 year old out on loan.

Causing problems with his sheer pace, a menace for the opposition defence, getting stuck in, even missing a glorious chance is part of his ongoing football education.

This is what loaning out young players is all about, they get the chance to play AND learn from their mistakes, whilst playing for another club.

There were crazy people saying Garang Kuol should go straight into the Newcastle United first team squad for the rest of the season.

People need to calm down.

Get used to Newcastle United now being a properly run club AND every signing we now make, isn’t with the intention of the here and now.

Garang Kuol is only 18 and has just relocated from the other side of the world.

I don’t know about your experience but we currently have enough problems getting our 18 year old tp brush his teeth, never mind expecting him to be scoring goals for the Newcastle United first team, having only had experience of club football in a league (A-League) that is numerous levels below the Premier League.

Likewise, Newcastle fans asking why hasn’t Garang Kuol been starting matches for Hearts.

Once again, give him a chance.

Hearts are doing well and in third place, seven points clear of fourth. When Garang Kuol does begin to get starts north of the border, let it be after having a decent amount of training and sub appearances behind him, as he integrates.

