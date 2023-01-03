News

Garang Kuol flying out of Sydney International Airport to UK – Video (On way to Newcastle United)

Garang Kuol has set off on his long journey to Tyneside.

The now former Central Coast Mariners striker having said his goodbyes to teammates, friends and families.

The 18 year old making it three wins out of three career A-League starts, when helping Central Coast Mariners beat Melbourne Victory 2-1 on New Year’s Eve.

Garang Kuol then packing his bags ahead of his flight out of Australia.

In his brief career so far, as well as his three caps for Australia (including against France and Argentina at the Qatar World Cup), Garang Kuol has now played 575 minutes of A-League football and already has ten direct goal involvements, scoring six goals and getting four assists.

In these recent months, Garang Kuol has turned 18, signed for Newcastle United, made his debut for Australia, started his first ever games in club league football, played against France and Mbappe, Argentina and Messi, at the Qatar World Cup…and now he is getting on a plane to Newcastle Upon Tyne.

The teenager filmed on his way through Sydney International Airport before starting his flight(s) to the UK and eventually landing on Tyneside. Sydney Airport only around an hour’s drive from Gosford, where Central Coast Mariners are based.

With Garang Kuol now en route to Tyneside, the Australian media have reported that the young forward HAS received his UK work permit ahead of flying out of Australia to begin his new football career.

The fact Garang Kuol went to the World Cup and played in matches in Qatar, helping to tip the balance in getting that UK work permit so quickly.

Eddie Howe confirmed on New Year’s Eve at his pre-Arsenal press conference that the 18 year old will go out on loan for the second half of this season, though he is set to train with the Newcastle United first team initially to settle in and for the NUFC hierarchy to then discuss with Garang Kuol and his representatives which will be the ideal loan destination.

Eddie Howe speaking about the imminent arrival of Garang Kuol – 31 December 2022:

“It is a possibility that Garang could train with us for a little while.

“But I do think that for the player’s development, he needs to go and play.

“If possible, that would be at a very good level.

“With a good club and a good coach.

“That is not a decision that’s been made currently.

“So we will have to assess what all of our options are.”

Sporting Director Dan Ashworth will lead that process of finding the right loan club for what Newcastle United feel is a young player with massive potential, Newcastle United having had a lot of interest at home and abroad, ahead of Kuol’s arrival on Tyneside.

The Australian media saying that with having the UK work permit, Garang Kuol now likely to get a second half of the season loan move to a club in the Scottish top tier, or to a Championship or League One club in England, rather than a club on the continent.

Garang Kuol leaves the field for the last time in a Marriner’s shirt before his #NUFC move pic.twitter.com/ZgSwWQ5fv0 — Thomas (@thomashammond__) December 31, 2022

Part of that reasoning for a loan to Scotland or elsewhere in England, is that Newcastle United would be able to keep a close watch on Kuol’s progress and of course the striker also able to visit Tyneside on a regular basis during any loan spell.

