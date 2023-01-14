News

Garang Kuol debut victory – Hearts boss reacts

Garang Kuol joined Hearts this week, a Newcastle United official announcement (see below) on Thursday night revealing the news.

The 18 year old moving to Edinburgh for the rest of the season on a loan basis.

Only 24 hours after the deal was agreed, Garang Kuol making his debut for Hearts.

It was a winning start, as Hearts defeated St Mirren 1-0 at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership.

Barrie McKay scoring the only goal of the game in the 29th minute.

Garang Kuol came on with 13 minutes left to go and showed glimpses to Hearts fans of what they can look forward to

In stoppage time, the Newcastle loan player showed great pace down the right and then instead of shooting, squared the ball unselfishly to Stephen Humphrys who only had the keeper to beat and from eight yards out somehow missed the target.

That result put third placed Hearts six points clear of Aberdeen in the table.

The next game for Garang Kuol and his new teammates is Wednesday night when they host Aberdeen, an opportunity to potentially go nine points clear of the visitors.

After the match, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was asked about the NUFC loan striker’s first game for the club:

“Garang Kuol is obviously just a young kid.

“We thought giving him 15-20 minutes, try to just build him up a bit.

“But you can see his speed of movement.

“His decision making is top level.”

If you haven’t seen much of Garang Kuol in action, the official Australian A-League Twitter account has put together this highlights reel, some quality goals.

Strap in, @JamTarts fans 🚨 Garang Kuol is headed your way and he’s bringing this with him 🪄 Kuol seals Hearts move: https://t.co/6Qkb7MeGLE pic.twitter.com/IReDVGIYem — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) January 12, 2023

Good luck to Garang Kuol and Hearts for the rest of the season.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 January 2023:

‘Garang Kuol has joined Scottish Premiership outfit Heart of Midlothian on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

The highly-rated Australian forward, who joined the Magpies from A-League side Central Coast Mariners this month after finalising a deal in September 2022, will link up with Hearts after successfully gaining a work permit and will be eligible to feature for the Jam Tarts once international clearance has been received.

The 18-year-old became the Socceroos’ youngest ever player to feature at the FIFA World Cup, making a substitute appearance in a 4-1 defeat against 2022 finalists France, as well as the youngest to play in the knockout stages of the competition since the late Pelé in 1958, appearing from the bench against eventual champions Argentina during a 2-1 loss in the last-16.

The promising youngster, who scored on his A-League senior bow in April 2022 at the age of 17, recorded two goals and three assists in eight Australian top-flight fixtures this term despite only starting two matches.

Hearts, managed by Robbie Neilson, currently sit in third place of the Scottish Premiership and are in league action on Friday night, hosting St. Mirren at Tynecastle Park.’

At the Hearts end of things, they added a bit more dramatic effect…

Also this…

…and this.



