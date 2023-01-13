News

Friday update – Eddie Howe admits dilemma on whether to play or drop Joelinton

Joelinton has been making all the right headlines these past 12 months.

Thursday afternoon though, the headlines weren’t quite so positive.

Northumbria Police revealing (see below) that Joelinton has ‘been charged whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.’

Eddie Howe spoke to the media on Friday morning and admitted he will have a decision to make on whether or not to drop Joelinton for Sunday’s match against Fulham.

Craig Hope of The Mail:

Eddie Howe will consider removing Joelinton from the Newcastle team after he was charged with drink-driving.

“I’m going to have to reflect and analyse and make a decision closer to the game.

“It came very much as a shock.

“Joe is very remorseful and was very upset yesterday”

Keith Downie of Sky Sports:

Eddie Howe on Joelinton drink-drive charge:

“It came very much as a shock.

“Joe was very upset and remorseful yesterday.

“He knows the seriousness of the situation and so do we as a club.

“I think he understands his responsibilities and we are now supporting him.

“We will deal with the matter internally.

“From day 1 he’s been a very good professional and hugely passionate about his career and the club.

“I was very surprised about what happened.

“We will back him and support him but also educate him about what happened.

“Everyone makes mistakes.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson – Thursday 12 January 2023:

“Shortly before 1.20am today [Thursday].

“Officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant.

“Joelinton Casio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

“He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on 26 January.”

That court date is on the Thursday of the midweek when Newcastle United will be playing the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Southampton.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023 (plus Carabao Cup dates):

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

(W/C) Monday 23 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

(W/C) Monday 30 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final

