Opinion

Former top referee rules on this controversial Newcastle v Fulham incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle v Fulham match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at an incident that happened midway through the second half.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about this Newcastle v Fulham incident:

INCIDENT:

Andreas Pereira gets the wrong side of Dan Burn and in on goal, the Newcastle United player puts his hand on the Fulham player’s shoulder and Pereira goes down. The referee waves play on and VAR sees nothing wrong.

VERDICT:

No penalty.

DERMOT GALLAGHER SAYS:

“If you look, the referee (Robert Jones) straight away waves it away, tells the player (Andreas Pereira) to get up.

“So for me, not a foul.

“What I would say, if it was a foul, it would have been a red card.

“But I don’t think it is a foul.”

That is pretty much how I saw the incident, having seen the TV replays following the game.

Yes, Dan Burn does put his hand on Pereira’s shoulder, BUT as Dermot Gallagher makes clear, that doesn’t then automatically make it a penalty.

Dermot Gallagher says it wasn’t a foul and same for me, the Fulham player feels the contact and then decides to go down rather than carry on and shoot, even though he was only eight yards out with just Nick Pope to beat, albeit he was at a bit of an angle. Which maybe was why (at an angle instead of middle of goal) Andreas Pereira decided to go down for what he clearly thought would lead to a penalty, rather than stay on his feet and trying to score himself.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Sunday 15 January 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 89

Fulham:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 37% (43%) Newcastle 63% (57%)

Total shots were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 20 (11)

Shots on target were Fulham 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 10 (7)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,247

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Saint-Maximin 45), Longstaff, Willock (Isak 71), Almiron (Murphy 85), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 90+6)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis

