Former top referee rules on these controversial Southampton v Newcastle United incidents

INCIDENT:

With the game still goalless, Joe Willock sees his shot saved and then Callum Wilson’s follow up is blocked on the line, the ball then coming back to Joelinton, the ball hits the Brazilian who controls it and then forces it home.

The referee disallows the goal for what he believes is handball by Joelinton, VAR look at it but don’t overturn the referee’s decision.

DERMOT GALLAGHER VERDICT:

Correct decision(s).

DERMOT GALLAGHER SAYS:

“I think one of the good things about this is that the referee [Stuart Attwell] makes the decision and the VAR [Andre Marriner] checks it…and it really checks it.

“I was watching the game and they checked it from the angle behind Joelinton and from behind the goal.

“Does it strike his arm?

“I think it does and there’s also another angle from the other side of the goal that shows it clearly strikes his arm.

“We know the law now that if it strikes your arm and leads directly to a goal, it’s going to be disallowed.

“Stuart Attwell spotted it, Andre Marriner on VAR confirmed it and the goal was rightly disallowed.”

INCIDENT:

Just after Newcastle take the lead, the ball falls for Adam Armstrong in the box, he tussles with Dan Burn and the ball ends up in the net.

The referee gives the goal but then VAR intervene and it is eventually disallowed for an alleged handball by Armstrong.

DERMOT GALLAGHER VERDICT:

Correct decision in the end.

DERMOT GALLAGHER SAYS:

“I think there is enough evidence to rule it out.

“It flicks off Adam Armstrong’s arm and it could strike his knee or the defender’s knee, either way, what it has done is propelled the flight of the ball towards the goal and I think that’s why it had to be disallowed, because it led directly to a goal.”

Dermot Gallagher declaring “Both handballs have led to goals and both were correctly disallowed.”

I think the Armstrong one was crystal clear, once you saw the replays, he definitely played the ball with his hand / arm and it was rightly disallowed.

However, I would love to know which camera angle Dermot Gallagher is talking about, when he says it definitely showed a Joelinton handball.

Instead, there was one angle that appeared the ball definitely didn’t hit Joelinton’s hand or arm.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 24 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 73

Southampton:

Caleta-Car Red Card 86

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 44% (40%) Newcastle 56% (60%)

Total shots were Southampton 13 (3) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were Southampton 4 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 67), Almiron (Murphy 78), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 67)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

