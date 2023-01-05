Opinion

Former top referee rules on these controversial Arsenal v Newcastle incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games.

The former top referee has now given his call on these incidents in the Arsenal v Newcastle.

Dermot Gallagher looking at two decisions / non-decisions that helped ensure the match ended goalless.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about these Arsenal v Newcastle incidents:

INCIDENT:

No penalty given when on a corner, Dan Burn has hold of Gabriel’s shirt.

VERDICT:

No penalty.

DERMOT SAYS:

“When you are going to give a penalty, the ramifications are so much higher (than giving a free-kick elsewhere on the pitch), the referee wants to be absolutely positive.

“They do look at it slightly differently.

“I think it was difficult for the referee because he couldn’t really see, because of the players around him.

“When VAR looks at it, you can see that.

“That is why I think Dan Burn has taken a massive risk and I think he has won the battle there.

“Because when you look at a replay it is easier to justify a penalty, but I think how they want the VAR to operate now, I understand why it wasn’t given.”

INCIDENT:

No penalty given after an Arsenal player late on in the game, kicked the ball from close distance and it hit Jacob Murphy’s arm.

VERDICT:

No penalty.

DERMOT SAYS:

“It comes very very fast from a short distance

“I think if that was given against Arsenal, Arteta would have been equally as incensed.”

I completely agree with Dermot Gallagher.

Yes, I am a Newcastle fan, BUT even if I wasn’t, I could / would still agree.

The supposed hand ball penalty is very definitely not a spot-kick. Yes it his his arm BUT that doesn’t then automatically make it a penalty. Mikel Arteta would go mental if a penalty was given against his team in that situation.

The other one is I think a 50/50, as in I would say, sometimes that would be given and sometimes not. Again, if the referee or VAR see somebody holding a shirt at a set-piece, they don’t automatically give a penalty.

It could have been given BUT it could also easily not have been given, as was the case.

For Arteta to call these ‘scandalous’, both decisions not to give penalties, is embarrassing.

As I say, one was never a penalty and the other maybe a toss of the coin on whether gets given.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

