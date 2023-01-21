Videos

Florian Lejeune exactly 3 years ago today produced this perfect Jordan Pickford moment – Video

Jordan Pickford was having one of his quietest ever shifts, exactly three years ago today.

It was the usual woeful Newcastle United under Steve Bruce.

This visit to Goodison Park part of a run of games where NUFC would win only one in nine and that odd one out was a total fluke, Isaac Hayden scoring Newcastle’s only effort on target against Chelsea in the very final stages.

Talking of final stages and flukes…

The 21st January 2020, an appalling ultra negative Steve Bruce performance where Everton absolutely battered NUFC.

Losing 2-0, Brucey brought three defenders on (Schar, Krafth, Lejeune) to avoid even worse embarrassment, the NUFC Head Coach not even pretending he was still trying to get something out of the game.

Then this happened.

Jordan Pickford not amused.

The Everton fans set to clap the victors off the pitch after dominating the match, having to settle for a two goal win when it could and should have been four or five.

Florian Lejeune and Newcastle somehow scoring those two goals in the 94th and 95th minutes.

The Everton cheers turning to jeers.

Florian Lejeune was popular with Newcastle fans and helped NUFC have the seventh best defensive record in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

Bruce clearly not a fan though of ball playing central defenders, with the Head Coach very reluctant to play Fabian Schar as well. Brucey preferring the likes of Ciaran Clark and Jamaal Lascelles.

Steve Bruce responded to Lejeune’s two goal massive turn around by never playing him ever again in the Premier League, even as a sub.

Florian Lejeune scoring his two and only goals for Newcastle United in the final 60 seconds he was ever on the pitch for NUFC.

As for the look on Jordan Pickford’s face after that second goal went in – Priceless.

