FiveThirtyEight model rates chances of Newcastle United finding success this season and beating Fulham

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Sunday’s match against Fulham.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches in this upcoming round of games, including Newcastle United against Fulham.

Their computer model gives Fulham a 14% chance of a win, it is 20% for a draw and 66% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Thursday morning:

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United over the course of the season.

At the top they rate Man City a 50% chance of retaining the title, with Arsenal 42%, Man Utd 3%, Newcastle United 2%, Liverpool 2.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 49% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football. With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Man City 97%, Arsenal 96%, Man Utd 59%, Liverpool 48%, Tottenham 25%, Brighton 14%, Chelsea 9%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC less than a 1% chance of going down (the same as all other clubs in the top half of the Premier League table as things stand.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Bournemouth most likely (57%) to be relegated, with then Southampton a 54% shot, Everton (49%), Wolves (45%), Forest (44%), West Ham (16%), Leeds (15%), Leicester (12%), Crystal Palace (7%), Villa (2%).

