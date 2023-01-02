News

FiveThirtyEight model rates chances of Newcastle United finding success this season and beating Arsenal

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Tuesday’s match against Arsenal.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches in this upcoming round of games, including Newcastle United against Arsenal.

Their computer model gives Arsenal a 53% chance of a win, it is 24% for a draw and 22% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday morning:

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United over the course of the season.

At the top they rate Arsenal a 49% chance (first time this probability model has made the Gunners the favourite) of retaining the title, with Man City 41%, Liverpool 4%, Man Utd 3%, Newcastle United 2%.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 46% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football. With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Man City 96%, Arsenal 96%, Liverpool 62%, Man Utd 55%, Tottenham 18%, Chelsea 13%, Brighton 11%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC less than a 1% chance of going down.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Nottingham Forest most likely (61%) to be relegated, with then Bournemouth a 56% shot, Wolves (49%), Southampton (42%), Everton (41%), Leeds (17%), West Ham (16%), Leicester (9%), Crystal Palace (5%), Villa (2%), Fulham (2%), Brentford (2%).

