Opinion

Extraordinary stats reviewed after Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

It ended Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0.

Eddie Howe’s team moving back up to third on goal difference from Man Utd.

Though by some considerable distance, Newcastle should have won this.

Understandably, a lot of frustration amongst Newcastle United fans at the end of the game, that the team hadn’t won.

Fair enough of course as well for both NUFC fans and neutrals to say that United should have scored with the number of chances they had, as well as pointing to all the great positions they got into and then the final was lacking more often than hot.

However, I think it is also worth very much giving a big shout out to the fact that this was basically an excellent performance.

So dominant that you would never in a million years have guessed Palace were the home side, Newcastle United pretty much playing all the football that was played, with some extraordinary stats to consider afterwards.

The big picture shows that this makes it…

Six Premier League clean sheets in a row

Fifteen Premier League games unbeaten

Only one Premier League defeat in the last 22 matches

Only twice in the last 22 Premier League games have Newcastle conceded in the opening half

Nick Pope has kept 12 clean sheets in his first 20 Premier League matches

Newcastle only conceding 11 goals in 20 PL games this season

Comparisons to Man Utd on Wednesday:

Palace played Man Utd at Selhurst Park on Wednesday and also drew that game (1-1), I think more than worthwhile to compare the stats in that game to this Newcastle one…

Possession was Palace 39% Newcastle 61% / Palace 39% Man Utd 61%

Total shots were Palace 6 Newcastle 16 / Palace 10 Man Utd 15

Shots on target were Palace 1 Newcastle 7 / Palace 5 Man Utd 4

Corners were Palace 3 Newcastle 15 / Palace 3 Man Utd 3

So when it came to controlling the game it was a very similar story, exact same possession in both games and very similar number of shots (NUFC 16 Man Utd 15). Whilst NUFC limited Palace to six shots compared to Man Utd allowing them 10.

However, it was a very different story when it came down to proper pressure and attempts on target.

Palace only one shot on target (and an outstanding save from Pope, whilst Newcastle had seven. This compares to Man Utd only having four on target on Wednesday and Palace actually with more (five).

With corners (and indeed other set-pieces) this really sums up just how often Newcastle got into decent positions compared to the hosts, 15 corners to Palace’s three, whilst Palace also had three on Wednesday BUT Man Utd were also limited to the same.

Eddie Howe has got his team / squad playing in such a formidable way, in a system where they understand their jobs and where they now week after week are the dominant team, when it comes to creating chances and other attacking stats (getting in good positions, number of corners and set-pieces).

Maybe now we just have to accept that this progress in level of performance and indeed league position has come so quick, we just have to wait for the player recruitment to catch up. Giving us more quality in certain positions and adding players who will help NUFC to create and score more, as well as giving more variety on set-pieces as well.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

