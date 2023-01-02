Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 0 Leeds 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the latest round of results with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Friday 30 December

West Ham 1.14 v Brentford 1.51 (0-2)

Liverpool 2.02 v Leicester 0.86 (2-1)

Saturday 31 December

Wolves 0.59 v Man Utd 2.45 (0-1)

Bournemouth 0.90 v Crystal Palace 1.75 (0-2)

Fulham 1.49 v Southampton 0.70 (2-1)

Man City 2.36 v Everton 0.08 (1-1)

Newcastle United 2.79 v Leeds 0.52 (0-0)

Brighton 1.16 v Arsenal 3.22 (2-4)

Sunday 1 January

Tottenham 0.57 v Aston Villa 1.22 (0-2)

Forest 0.99 v Chelsea 1.37 (1-1)

As you can see, in all seven matches where a team won, they were also the side that had the significantly better expected goals stat.

As for the other three…

Well, the Forest 1 Chelsea 1 game saw the two teams with pretty close expected goals stats of 0.99 and 1.37, so they match up ok.

However, the other two games / draws were the exceptions to the rule, in both instances one of the teams had a massive superiority during the game(s) BUT the opposition got very very lucky.

The Man City 1 Everton 1 match saw expected goals stats of 2.36 and 0.08, a real smash and grab of a point as Everton scored with their only shot on target, whilst at the other end Man City wasted chance after chance.

At the Etihad there was a 2.28 difference in the expected goals stats, at St James’ Park almost an identical difference, a 2.27 expected goals differential, Newcastle 2.79 compared to Leeds 0.52.

Nick Pope having little to do all game and just the one save to make, compared to at the other end Meslier making some great saves AND Newcastle getting into good positions on many other occasions, often from set-pieces, but failing to take advantage.

It all points to NUFC didn’t do a lot wrong on Saturday, simply a case of failing to finish chances, the visiting keeper playing well, plus at times Newcastle’s final ball / decision making not at its best.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Saturday 31 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leeds:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 41% (49%) Newcastle 59% (51%)

Total shots were Leeds 8 (6) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Leeds 3 (3) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 64), Almiron (Murphy 84), Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

