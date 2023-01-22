Opinion

Every club has got them – Not just Newcastle United

As we approach the first leg of the Newcastle United League Cup semi -final (WOW!), a few reflections on this season so far…

I would like to show my appreciation to Chris Wood.

We knew we weren’t getting a prolific goalscorer when we signed him, however, I personally think we got so much more from him than I expected.

As a stand in for Callum Wilson in the second half of last season, what a signing for Newcastle United!

Despite the fact we took him from a relegation rival, the work rate and attitude he displayed from the moment he walked through the door was exemplary. A real team player who will never set the world on fire, but by god, his commitment can never be questioned. He takes a great penalty too!

It’s such a shame that some fans choose to forget and then hammer him (mainly on social media courtesy of the armchair football experts who are more knowledgeable than Eddie Howe and his team) after his misses, particularly against Sheff Wed.

Whilst on the same subject of forgetful or unseeing fans, it’s great to see Sean Longstaff (He’s one of our own) getting the credit he deserves lately.

This seems to coincide with the fact that Shearer gave him a massive shout out on MOTD, as until Alan did that, he was constantly getting stick on social media, and I’ve also heard it quite frequently in the ground. Fortunately, it’s only very small pockets of fans who would probably only find something else to complain about. Every club has got them.

Sean Longstaff has been incredible all season (let’s just forget about his composure in front of goal). The ground he covers every single game, along with his intelligent play, allows our midfield to push on and bamboozle the opposition’s defence with those little intricate triangles of play which has been getting us in behind. He, himself, also pops up and delivers that pinpoint pass occasionally and the graft he puts in should never be overlooked. He regularly gets hammered on one of the NUFC fan podcasts, which is a complete joke considering how important he is to the team.

He was putting in some great performances under Rafa and was touted for a big money move to ManUre, an obvious sign that he was being coached in between games. Funny old thing, the players are now, once again, being coached in between games and Sean Longstaff is the perfect example of how effective the work on the training ground is. He’ll get better and as Eddie Howe and Alan Shearer have stated, when he does develop those shooting boots we’ve got another England player on our hands.

Fifteen games unbeaten in the top flight, holy s…!

And we haven’t conceded a Premier League goal since the beginning of November… this is mental man!

By a country mile, this is the best defence I’ve seen on Barrack Road in my lifetime (41 this year). To maintain that run, Nick Pope pulls off a beauty on Saturday, class!

I was a little dubious when Dubravka was replaced because, like most, he was our number one and was one of the few players who performed under the previous regime, but what a call from Eddie and his team!

I won’t go over the new additions and the improvement across the board as it’s already been done a hundred times over, but hey man, how satisfying is it knowing that if we score first, you can practically put your mortgage on us taking three points.

I was delighted with the result at Palace, always a difficult place to go and where many on those online platforms are once again whinging about two points dropped, just think back to this time last year. On another day, we put our chances away and win two or three nil yesterday. After the no score draw at home to Leeds, I listened to the a particular NUFC fan podcast and one presenter was so despondent, you’d think we’d been beaten. Even asking the others if they could find another positive from the game after they’d only spoken about one.

Thankfully, others elsewhere had a far more realistic view of the match, rightly highlighting the fact that we battered them and did everything but score. Sometimes, you just have those games and we are still very much at the beginning of our journey into challenging the so-called elite.

These views and unfair expectations of beating everyone who is below us are a little concerning. Thankfully, the vast majority of us are realistic in our expectations and we know where we are in Project Upset the Big Six.

If anyone from our online fan forums / podcasts are reading this though, please don’t encourage those fans who hang on every word you say and then send them to the platforms where they spread negativity. Watching Pep have to come out and criticise Man City fans booing the team at half time against Tottenham, even though they’re champions and are playing some of the best football we’ve ever seen, is shocking.

I really do hope that we don’t get those same moronic types of supporters on Barrack Road in a few years time when we’re challenging, because we’ve gone one down going into half time. If you ever do hear it around you, then please kindly remind them what we are and what we are all about. After all… we only ever asked for a club that tries and look at us now!

Finally…

Eddie Howe, Jason Tindall and the rest of the backroom staff and coaching team. I, we, cannot thank you enough for the pleasure you have brought back to going to the match again.

To quote the late, great Sir Bobby Robson: “It’s the noise, the passion, the feeling of belonging, the pride in your city. It’s a small boy clambering up stadium steps for the very first time, gripping his father’s hand, gawping at that hallowed stretch of turf beneath him and, without being able to do a thing about it, falling in love.”

He wasn’t wrong and that feeling has returned.

The owners, particularly Amanda, Mehrdad and Jamie; seeing you in the grounds home and away, where you also feel the rollercoaster of emotions during every 90+ minutes, really does leave us in the knowledge that we’re in very safe hands, almost as safe as Nick Pope’s actually… Now that’s a compliment.

Bring on Tuesday’s trip to the South Coast and the return leg for a semi-final at St James’ Park, who’d have though it eh!?!?

Howay the Lads!

