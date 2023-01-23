News

Everton release belated official statement – Frank Lampard sacked after woeful run

Frank Lampard has gone.

An official Everton statement on Monday night belatedly confirming the news, this coming hours after the media reported that this had happened.

Frank Lampard lucky to have lasted as long as he has, Everton have only picked up one point from their last seven Premier League matches, six defeats and a total fluke at Man City getting the very fortunate single point.

In their last 14 matches (all competitions) eleven defeats, two draws and one win, Everton are out of both cup competitions and looking hot favourites for relegation.

Former Newcastle United striker Duncan Ferguson one of the favourites to get the job.

Everton Official Statement – 23 January 2023:

‘Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today.

Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club.

Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.

Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months.

Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the Club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game.

The Club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course.

Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed.’

